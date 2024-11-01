Suresh Raina reveals 'meeting' between Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni; India star's CSK move all but confirmed after DC exit

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) revealed their IPL 2025 retention list on Thursday, sticking to a familiar formula that has helped them secure five titles over the years. While retaining core players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, the team has notably kept MS Dhoni, reclassifying him as an uncapped player under IPL's new rule. MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant pose for a photograph.(IPL)

This move preserves a portion of CSK’s auction purse as they approach the upcoming mega auction, allowing the franchise to balance their budget while investing in fresh talent to build a formidable roster for the future.

Speculation around Dhoni’s continuation with CSK was intense, but this retention indicates he’ll still be with the squad. However, at 43, Dhoni’s career is in its twilight, prompting CSK to strategise for a seamless transition. Reports ahead of the auction had suggested that the franchise may be setting its sights on Rishabh Pant, a proven leader and a powerful wicketkeeper-batsman, to eventually fill Dhoni’s shoes.

Pant was eventually released by the Delhi Capitals on Thursday, which further fuelled the speculation. The Capitals decided to retain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav among their Team India stars, with rumours indicating that Pant had a fall-out with the franchise's management.

The possibility of Pant donning the yellow jersey gained further momentum after former CSK star Suresh Raina hinted at the development, sharing on JioCinema, “I met MS Dhoni in Delhi, and Pant was also there. Someone will be wearing a yellow jersey soon.”

Pant to CSK - possible?

Pant’s inclusion could add immense value to CSK’s future lineup, bringing both agility and experience. Known for his aggressive style, Pant could fit well into CSK’s tactical framework while leading the next generation of players.

However, acquiring Pant won’t come cheap, as he’s expected to draw high bids in the auction. With an INR 55 crore purse and an RTM card, CSK are set to face a stiff competition to acquire Pant's services. Should Dhoni manage to bring Pant on board, it would mark a significant step in securing CSK’s future.