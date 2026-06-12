Suresh Raina's World Cup warning: India must find Hardik Pandya backup before 2027

When India begin their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup with a three-match home series against Afghanistan on Saturday, much of the spotlight will naturally fall on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and the team's long-term plans under captain Shubman Gill. But former India batter Suresh Raina believes the series also presents the perfect opportunity to address one of India's biggest concerns heading into next year's tournament: finding a reliable backup for Hardik Pandya. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan (PTI)

Speaking on JioStar's 'Follow the Blues', Raina urged the team management to prioritise developing an alternative to the injury-prone all-rounder, who has been ruled out of the Afghanistan series after reportedly suffering a leg strain during training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

"Hardik Pandya has had several injury setbacks, which is a concern. By the time the next ODI World Cup arrives, India must have a reliable backup for him," Raina said.

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It is a concern that has followed India for years. Hardik remains the only genuine fast-bowling all-rounder capable of providing balance to the ODI side. However, recurring fitness issues have repeatedly disrupted his availability, leaving India vulnerable whenever he is absent.

The consequences of that dependence were evident during the 2023 ODI World Cup. After Hardik's injury midway through the tournament, India struggled to replace the balance he brought to the side and ultimately entered the final without a sixth bowling option.

With the Afghanistan series marking the beginning of India's World Cup build-up, it could provide the management with an ideal opportunity to test alternatives.

Raina believes Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has been included in the ODI squad, could emerge as a strong contender for that role.

"His batting has become more solid. He bowled with good pace and control in the IPL, and his fitness has also held up well. The team management will need to manage his workload carefully and give him consistent opportunities," he said.

Reddy has played four ODIs for India so far and scored a half-century during the home series against New Zealand in January. During IPL 2026, he also bowled more overs than in any previous season while consistently touching speeds in excess of 135 kph, offering further evidence of his development as a genuine pace-bowling all-rounder.

Beyond the Hardik question, Raina also backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to remain key figures in India's World Cup campaign, arguing that their experience in major ICC events could prove invaluable for Gill.

"Both are proven run-scorers in ICC World Cups. They have won ICC trophies and know how to handle pressure in knockout games. For Shubman Gill, captaining India in a World Cup, having Rohit and Virat alongside him will be a huge advantage," Raina said.

While the Afghanistan series may not provide all the answers, it could offer India an early indication of whether they have finally found a dependable insurance policy for one of the most important players in their ODI setup.