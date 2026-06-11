‘Vaibhav, if you’re listening…’: Sooryavanshi made aware of distractions, father Sanjeev given a task

The hype around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has reached extraordinary levels following his record-breaking IPL 2026 season. At just 15, the teenager has become one of the most talked-about names in world cricket, with a potential India debut now only weeks away. But with fame comes attention, expectations and distractions. Former India cricketer S Sreesanth has urged caution amid the growing frenzy, calling on Vaibhav's father, Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, to protect the youngster from the pitfalls that often accompany early success. Rajasthan Royals' Indian cricket player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the IPL 2026 (AFP)

Speaking in an interview with a media channel, Sreesanth advised the wonderkid to stay grounded and focus solely on his cricket while leaving off-field matters to his family.

"Vaibhav, if you are watching this, my request to you is to leave these managers aside and focus on yourself. Your father will handle things, and your family members will handle things. Stay away from these professional managers," he said.

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According to a report in The Economic Times earlier this month, the Rajasthan Royals currently oversee brand and commercial opportunities involving Sooryavanshi, with the batter and his family still relatively new to the business side of professional sport.

Sreesanth then showered praise on the teenager, who earned call-ups for India's T20I tours of Ireland and England after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign in which he scored 776 runs and collected five individual awards.

"Man, no matter how little we say about Vaibhav, it won't be enough. No matter how much we praise him, it will still fall short. For all the young kids watching and dreaming of becoming cricketers, he has shown the way. First, we had Sachin Paaji, then Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. But what Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has shown at this age is a prime example of commitment and perseverance," he said.

The former India pacer also recalled watching videos of Sooryavanshi practising during the Covid-19 pandemic and highlighted the sacrifices made by his family and coaches throughout his journey.

"Even during Corona times, videos of him practising on the terrace were doing the rounds. His father — lots of respect to him. Respect to all his coaches and everyone involved because people always talk about opportunities in cricket.

"But imagine travelling four hours every day without even knowing whether you would get an opportunity, practising relentlessly, returning home and doing it all over again. Playing 750 to 1,000 balls daily, doing drills, working constantly — and then hearing him say he doesn't enjoy taking a rest day.

"I will learn from him. With all due respect to all the legendary cricketers, what this kid has shown is remarkable. Just leave him as he is. A lot of managers will come around now."