Former Australia cricketer Greg Chappell said that he is not surprised over India's series win Down Under, and added that he believes that people do not understand the level of training India youngsters received before making it to the Test team.

Writing in a column for Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell said that he was surprised with the massive media attention over India's win. The series win was unexpected especially with India missing key players due to injury.

"I was taken aback, however, at the shrill response of the Australian media and various pundits. One would think the Indian victory was a surprise! The only surprise to me is that anyone can compete with India at all.

"Australia were comprehensively outplayed by a so-called inexperienced team. If only people knew what these young men have been through to get selected for India, they might be a lot more generous towards our players.

"An India wannabe gets the cricket equivalent of the Gurkha military training program - arguably the toughest physical and mental induction regime in the world," Chappell wrote.

"Our young cricketers are weekend warriors compared to their Indian compatriots, who get challenging matchplay from the Under-16 age group onwards. As cricket is THE major sport in India, the best athletes in the country are playing the game, and competition for state places is fierce," he added.

"The biggest mistake (by Australia) was playing the same four bowlers in every Test. For pacemen, playing four Tests in five weeks is akin to running four marathons in as many weeks. There were signs in Sydney that Mitchell Starc, in particular, was jaded.

"In a counter-intuitive way, India might have been lucky that injuries forced them to play some fresh bowlers in the final Test. I believe that proved decisive.

"For those of you who were surprised that India could deal with all that was thrown at them in this series, and could hold their nerve and win in such courageous fashion, I say: you better get used to it.

"Don’t worry about India becoming the best team - they are already capable of producing the best five teams in world cricket!" Chappell wrote.

