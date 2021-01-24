'Surprised at shrill response of Australian media and pundits over India's win': Chappell on India's win Down Under
Former Australia cricketer Greg Chappell said that he is not surprised over India's series win Down Under, and added that he believes that people do not understand the level of training India youngsters received before making it to the Test team.
Writing in a column for Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell said that he was surprised with the massive media attention over India's win. The series win was unexpected especially with India missing key players due to injury.
"I was taken aback, however, at the shrill response of the Australian media and various pundits. One would think the Indian victory was a surprise! The only surprise to me is that anyone can compete with India at all.
"Australia were comprehensively outplayed by a so-called inexperienced team. If only people knew what these young men have been through to get selected for India, they might be a lot more generous towards our players.
"An India wannabe gets the cricket equivalent of the Gurkha military training program - arguably the toughest physical and mental induction regime in the world," Chappell wrote.
"Our young cricketers are weekend warriors compared to their Indian compatriots, who get challenging matchplay from the Under-16 age group onwards. As cricket is THE major sport in India, the best athletes in the country are playing the game, and competition for state places is fierce," he added.
"The biggest mistake (by Australia) was playing the same four bowlers in every Test. For pacemen, playing four Tests in five weeks is akin to running four marathons in as many weeks. There were signs in Sydney that Mitchell Starc, in particular, was jaded.
"In a counter-intuitive way, India might have been lucky that injuries forced them to play some fresh bowlers in the final Test. I believe that proved decisive.
"For those of you who were surprised that India could deal with all that was thrown at them in this series, and could hold their nerve and win in such courageous fashion, I say: you better get used to it.
"Don’t worry about India becoming the best team - they are already capable of producing the best five teams in world cricket!" Chappell wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant is my hero, go-to person
- It was a quiet welcome as the youngster returned home to Mohali with the country still celebrating the 2-1 comeback victory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Core is still there': Gambhir points out 'difference between KKR and RCB'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin recalls what irked Indian cricketers before Brisbane Test
- India off-spinner R Ashwin explained why the Indian cricketers were against going under another round of strict quarantine before the Brisbane Test. Ashwin gave the example of the Queensland government’s decision to allow a certain capacity of spectators to give reasons behind India’s firm stance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ravindra Jadeja reveals dressing room discussion after Adelaide loss
- Despite being ahead for most of the Test, the Indian batting order bowed down to the Australia pace attack on Day 3, getting bowled out for 36 (with Mohammed Shami getting injured).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hogg suggests Pant should replace Iyer, Samson in limited-overs series
- On his latest video on Youtube, Hogg was asked by fan if India should consider including Pant in the limited-overs series against England which begins next month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘See you soon’: England all-rounder Ben Stokes heads to India ahead of series
- Team India are currently leading the World Test Championship standings with 71.1 PCT % (percentage of points earned) while England are in the fourth position with 65.2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pietersen wants ECB to 'print' Dravid's email and give it to young Eng batsmen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Australian players were inside, we were not allowed to use the lift: Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to be best keeper-batsman: Raina recalls Pant's words at training
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six Indian cricketers gifted THAR-SUV by Anand Mahindra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greg Chappell explains why he's 'not surprised' with Team India's win Down Under
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa enter the unknown in first test against Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Sehwag in this team: Swann advises England on how to bowl to 'patient' India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hussain not happy with England’s selection for first two Tests against India
- England have announced the squad for the first two Tests against India and there has been some controversy due to the absence of one batsman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox