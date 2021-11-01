Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Surprised this is happening': Irfan Pathan criticises changes in India XI, batting order against New Zealand
'Surprised this is happening': Irfan Pathan criticises changes in India XI, batting order against New Zealand

Pathan, who has represented India in all the three formats, noted that a change in the line-up cannot deliver instant results as players need time to settle down.
Irfan Pathan on team changes.(File/AP)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 08:30 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Moments after India's crushing eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday evening, former cricketer Irfan Pathan expressed surprise at team management's decision to make a major reshuffle in their playing XI. Pathan, who has represented India in all three formats, noted that a change in the line-up cannot deliver instant results as players need time to settle down.

After enduring a tough ten-wicket defeat against Pakistan in their tournament opener, Team India made two changes in the line-up against the Black Caps as in-form batter Ishan Kishan was roped in place of his Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav, who was sidelined due to a back spasm. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the second man to be dropped with Shardul Thakur coming in place of the senior seamer.

However, with Ishan coming in, the team also experimented with a new opening pair and as a consequence a lot of reshuffle were seen in the team's batting combination. Ishan opened the innings with KL Rahul as Rohit Sharma came in at the number three position. None of the combinations used by India worked out as New Zealand restricted the Men In Blue for a paltry 110/7 in 20 overs, a total which they achieved with more than five overs to spare.

Disappointed with the decision, Pathan slammed the selectors on Twitter and wrote: "In any big tournament you can’t change the playing 11 in just one game and get desired results. Players need stability And I’m surprised this is happening with some big names taking decisions."

With this outcome, India's chances of making it to the next round of the tournament took a major jolt. Virat Kohli and his boys are currently languishing in the fifth position on the Group 2 points table and will now have to depend on the outcome of other teams, which will decide their fate as the tournament proceeds.

