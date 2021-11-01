'Let’s not be harsh on our players': Harbhajan urges fans to stay respectful to India players after New Zealand loss

For a fan of Indian cricket, the team's defeat to New Zealand in their second Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup will be a hard pill to swallow. After suffering a 10-wicket drubbing to Pakistan, everyone expected India to perform better against the Black Caps. However, things weren't much different a week later as Virat Kohli's side lost by 8 wickets. Soon after, Harbhajan Singh put out a tweet, reminding people to stay respectful.

Former India spinner Harbhajan, fondly known as Bhajji, took to the microblogging site to state that while they did expect better cricket from the 'Men in Blue', it is them who are hurt the most.

"Let’s not be harsh on our players.yes we know them for better cricket.Sabse jyada players ko hurt hota hai after such results.but well done to @BLACKCAPS NZ for winning th match.they were fantastic in all departments," tweeted Singh.

Both sides needed to win desperately on Sunday, having lost their opening matches to Pakistan. After winning the toss, Kane Williamson sent India to bat. And it was a downhill ride ever since. India lost 3 wickets inside the Powerplay and 5 inside 15 overs as Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult and Tim Southee rocked India. Eventually, courtesy of a late flourish from Hardik Pandya (23) and Ravindra Jadeja (26*), India stumbled to 110/7 in 20 overs.

In response, Martin Guptill blasted a few boundaries before conceding his wicket to Jasprit Bumrah. Daryl Mitchell, however, was unfazed by the dismissal as he continued on his merry way and scored 49 before Bumrah denied him his maiden T20I half-century.

At last, skipper Williamson hit the winning runs as the Kiwis romped home with 8 wickets and 5.3 overs to spare

