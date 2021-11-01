'Lot of cricket left to play': Virat Kohli 'optimistic' despite 2nd straight defeat at T20 World Cup

India's chances of making it to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup have been severely jolted following an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand on Sunday. New Zealand gunned down a modest target of 111 runs in 14.3 overs, which also dented India's Net run rate to -1.609. This means that India are now placed fifth in Group 2, just a rung above Scotland.

India not only have to win their remaining three matches by a big margin but also hope that Afghanistan beat New Zealand. Safe to say that India’s semi-final hopes currently hang by a thread but captain Virat Kohli surprisingly has managed to stay upbeat about his team’s chances of making it to the final four.

"When you play for India, there are loads of expectations. We are watched, people come to the stadium and everyone who plays for India needs to embrace that and cope with it. We haven't done that in these two games, and that's why we haven't won," Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony on Sunday.

"We have to be optimistic and positive and take calculated risks. We have to disconnect from the pressure and continue with our process, and play a positive brand of cricket. There's a lot of cricket left to play in the tournament."

Following their defeat to Pakistan, New Zealand achieved their desired result with a comprehensive win. The all-round performance was lauded by captain Kane Williamson as the BlackCaps are placed 3rd in the Group behind Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"There's always planning going into games. But a fantastic all-round performance from us against a formidable India side. We were able to build pressure throughout and the way the openers came out really set the platform. The b

