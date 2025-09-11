Search Search
Thursday, Sept 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

‘Suryakumar and Gambhir told me…’: Dube's bowling skill vs UAE was not just luck, all-rounder credits ‘Morkel’s tweaks'

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 09:22 am IST

Since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach, Shivam Dube has bowled in seven matches, registering eight wickets.

Shivam Dube was a vital cog in the Indian playing XI during their victorious 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. The 32-year-old was selected for the Asia Cup squad, and was included in the playing XI for India's opener vs UAE on Wednesday. The CSK star was also given a chance to bowl, and took three wickets for only four runs in two overs.

India's Shivam Dube, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of United Arab Emirates's Junaid Siddique.(AP)
India's Shivam Dube, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of United Arab Emirates's Junaid Siddique.(AP)

India went with three spinners in the opener, picking Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah was included as the specialist pacer. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Dube added depth to the pace attack.

Also Read: Wasim Akram goes bonkers on live TV after watching Shubman Gill's ‘unbelievable’ shot for six in India vs UAE match

Having outshone Hardik in the opener, Dube credited MI star for helping him throughout his career. Speaking after the match, he said, "Hardik is the kind of player from whom I keep learning. He is like my brother. His experience in the IPL and international cricket is huge. I want to learn as much as I can from him. I keep asking him questions, even about batting. I have never thought about comparisons. All I want, playing alongside him, is to learn and use that knowledge to improve myself."

Unlike Hardik, Dube doesn't bowl much. Even in the IPL, he plays mainly as an Impact Player for CSK, contributing with the bat. Meanwhile, Hardik is a frontline all-rounder for both MI and India, often taking the new ball in the IPL.

Shivam Dube recalls Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav's words

Since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach, Dube has bowled in seven matches, registering eight wickets. "The captain and coach told me beforehand that I would bowl. ‘We have confidence in you,’ they said. My bowling coach helped me with a lot of things. I had been preparing for a long time to be ready whenever the opportunity came. What happened today was the reward for that preparation," he said.

"During the England series, he (Morkel) gave me a couple of key tips. He told me to use the crease and bowl from wide of the stumps. He also advised me on getting my slower ones right. I’ve been working on that for a long time. He even helped me adjust my run-up. Because of those tweaks, I have been able to bowl well. My pace is good, and I feel confident with the ball in hand," he added.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs UAE LIVE
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs UAE LIVE
News / Cricket News / ‘Suryakumar and Gambhir told me…’: Dube's bowling skill vs UAE was not just luck, all-rounder credits ‘Morkel’s tweaks'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On