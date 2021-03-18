High in 'Sky': Suryakumar starts off with astonishing one-legged six off Archer

Suryakumar Yadav started his international career as a batsman in an India shirt with a majestic shot that many wouldn't have expected a player playing his first international innings to go for on the very first delivery he faced. Included in the team for the 4th T20I against England at Ahmedabad, in place of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar came out to bat at the number 3 slot after Jofra Archer sent back Rohit Sharma on the fourth delivery of the 4th over.

India vs England 4th T20I - Live score and Updates

Archer, who had set Rohit up with a slower delivery, bowled a short delivery at express pace at the new batsman. But Suryakumar was equal to the task as he was ready for the shorter one. He positioned himself for the delivery and then helped it on its way with a ramp hook shot while standing on one leg and the ball sailed over the fielder at deep fine leg for a maximum.

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav hits Jofra Archer for a six

Suryakumar made his much awaited debut for India in the second match of the series but didn't get a chance to bat as India coasted to an easy win. He was then dropped for the next match which led to several former Indian cricketers criticising the decision.

He might be batting in an India shirt for the first time but he is not a newcomer by any means. The batsman has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL for several years now and before that was a crucial member of the Kolkata Knight Riders team that won the title twice.

The Mumbai batsman has been in the news since his stellar performance for Mumbai Indians last season as many expected him to be in the squad for the T20I series against Australia.

He was ignored for that series but was duly selected for the series against England.

Another good season with Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL season could help hi seal a place in India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, to be played later this year in India.