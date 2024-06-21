Bridgetown [Barbados], : Following his side's 47-run win against Afghanistan in their ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights clash, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lauded batters Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya for their crucial partnership and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for his top-class bowling spell. "Suryakumar, Hardik partnership was crucial": Indian skipper Rohit after win over Afghanistan

An explosive half-century from Suryakumar Yadav and top-class bowling spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh were the highlights as India defeated Afghanistan by 47 runs to start off their ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights clash with a victory at Barbados on Thursday.

Speaking after the game in the post-match presentation, Rohit said, "The last two years we have played T20s here, so we understand the conditions and planned accordingly. We adapted well and got 180, which was a great effort from the batters. We had class bowlers who defended it perfectly."

"Everyone came in and did their job, that is critical and we dwell on it. SKY and Hardik's partnership was critical at that point, we needed someone to bat deep which they did. We know Bumrah's class and what he can do. Important for us to use him smartly regardless of conditions. He is willing to take responsibility and he has been doing it for years."

On using a three-spinner combination, Rohit said, "We have to assess conditions, opposition and based on that we are open to make changes if required. Felt three spinners were good here, if it is seamer-friendly next time, we will go with seamers."

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. India was struggling at 90/4 at one point, then came a match-saving 60-run partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya that took India to 181/8 in their 20 overs.

Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi were the top bowlers for Afghanistan.

In the run-chase of 182 runs, Afghanistan never looked threatening and lost wickets regularly. Azmatullah Omarzai was the only one to cross the 20-run mark as other batters failed miserably against Bumrah , Arshdeep and Kuldeep Yadav . Afghanistan was bundled out for 134 runs in their 20 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

