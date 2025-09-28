Suryakumar refuses to leave crease, charges at umpire; faces Gavaskar's 'unnecessary' rage after Salman Agha's stunner

It took Pakistan just 15 deliveries to inflict a hard-hitting reality check on India. Having managed to script a superb comeback in the first innings, riding on the excellence of the spinners to fold Pakistan for 146 runs in 19.1 overs, India looked destined to get over the mark in quick time and register a third straight win against their rivals in the ongoing Asia Cup. But Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Afridi picked up a wicket in in the first 15 balls to send India two down for just 10 runs in the chase. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav bats during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium(AP)

After Faheem ended Abhishek Sharma's charge in the second over for a single-digit score, his first in this tournament, where he had dominated with his ball-striking, India captain Suryakumar Yadav fell on the third ball of the very next over against Shaheen. The left-armer dished out a slower delivery as the India No. 3 rushed into the shot. He looked to loft it over the infield, but did not manage to time his shot and Pakistan skipper Salman Agha made a stupendous effort with his fielding to grab a stunner and inflict a dismissal.

Diving forward from mid-off, Salman managed to scoop it just in time before the ball hit the ground. The ball popped out of his hand as he tumbled over, but he managed to hold on to it using his body.

Although Pakistani players began to celebrate wildly, Suryakumar was not convinced. He refused to leave the crease, before he charged at the umpire, questioning the legality of the catch. The match official sent it upstairs for a referral, and the third umpire declared it out. A disappointed Suryakumar walked out of the field, but also faced the wrath of former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who reckoned it was a needless shot from the captain.

Speaking on commnentary, he said: “Yes, India are taking it casually. They think 146 is not a score, and they have lost two wickets unnecessarily. There was no need for that shot as was the same for Abhishek Sharma.”

Earlier in the evening,Pakistan started strongly as openers Sahibzada Farhan, who made 57, and Fakhar Zaman, who made 46, put on 84 runs after being put to bat first in the final. But the team slipped from 113-1 to be bowled out in 19.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show with excellent figures of 4/30 in four overs, while Varun Chakaravarthy (2/30), Axar Patel (2/26) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) were also among the wickets.