'Sky told him...': Shubman Gill refuses to take review, unlucky dismissal creates furore during IND vs WI 5th T20I

A day after sharing a record-setting partnership against the West Indies to level the series 2-2, youngster Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to fire for Team India in the fifth T20I on Sunday. In a twin setback to Team India in the powerplay, West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein bagged the important wickets of Indian openers to restrict Hardik Pandya and Co. to 51-2 in the first six overs.

Shubman Gill refused to take a review in the(AP-JioCinema)

Hosein, who opened the attack for the Men from the Caribbean in the T20I series, exacted revenge on Jaiswal in the first over. India opener Jaiswal had scored his first runs of the match with a cheeky switch-hit on the second ball of the innings. However, Jaiswal was removed for cheap by the West Indies spinner on the fourth ball of the same over.

After getting the better of opener Jaiswal, the West Indies spinner dismissed Gill for run-a-ball 9 in the third over. Interestingly, Gill would have been adjudged not out if the star batter had opted to take the review. Though the Indian opener was convinced that he was trapped plumb lbw, Hawkeye suggested that the ball would've gone on to miss leg-stump. Gill's dismissal has sparked a huge debate on social media during the series decider between the two teams in Florida.

Suryakumar powers India to 165/9

Indian vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for the Rohit Sharma-less side in the series decider at Lauderhill. The premier batter scored a brilliant 45-ball 61 while youngster Tilak Varma made 27 off 18 balls as Hardik Pandya's Team India posted 165/9 in 20 overs. Star bowler Romario Shepherd was the pick of the bowlers (4/31) for the West Indies.

Earlier, Jaiswal and Gill had returned back to scoring ways in the 4th T20I as the openers powered India to a comfortable win over the West Indies in the 4th T20I on Saturday. Jaiswal played an unbeaten knock of 84 while Gill scored 77 as India crushed the West Indies by 9 wickets to level the series 2-2 at Broward County Stadium in South Florida. Jaiswal and Gill stitched the joint-highest opening partnership (165) for India to help the Men In Blue chase down the 179-run target with three overs to spare.

