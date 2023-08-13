Home / Cricket / IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya and co. eye series after back-to-back wins
Live

IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya and co. eye series after back-to-back wins

Aug 13, 2023 05:29 PM IST
OPEN APP

India vs West Indies 2023 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow the live score and updates of IND vs WI 5th T20I

India vs West Indies 2023 5th T20I LIVE score updates: With the series tied at 2-2, India will look to wrap up the West Indies tour with another series win. India have produced a tremendous comeback after falling short in the first two encounters. They won the third T20I riding on a sensational batting effort by Suryakumar Yadav and rocked the hosts by nine wickets in the previous match. West Indies, on the other hand, will also search for a win and hand India a reality check before they travel to Ireland for another bilateral series. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs WI 5th T20I:

India vs West Indies 2023 5th T20I Live Cricket Score
India vs West Indies 2023 5th T20I Live Cricket Score(AP)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 13, 2023 05:29 PM IST

    IND vs WI 5th T20I: What has happened so far

    India have produced a tremendous comeback in the five-match T20I series. The team endured close defeats in the first two T20Is, losing the first encounter by four runs and the second by two wickets.

    However, Hardik Pandya-led Indian unit showed great composure in the third and fourth encounters, winning both the contests convincingly, setting up a cracking series finale.  

  • Aug 13, 2023 05:01 PM IST

    IND vs WI 5th T20I: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the fifth and final T20I between India and West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida. The series is tied at 2-2 and both the teams will look to get their hands on the trophy. Stay tuned for all the updates from the match!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs west indies

Ex-IND star silences Gill's critics with hard-hitting ‘he can’t play T20s’ take

cricket
Published on Aug 13, 2023 05:20 PM IST

Before smashing his 1st half-century in the T20I series, Shubman Gill registered scores of 3, 7, and 6 against the West Indies.

India's Shubman Gill walks off the field caught by West Indies' Shai Hope for 77 runs(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Watch: Snake trouble continues in LPL, pacer Isuru Udana makes narrow escape

While snake interrupting a cricket match is a rare occurrence, it has happened thrice in the ongoing Lanka Premier League.

Snake trouble continues in LPL 2023
cricket
Published on Aug 13, 2023 05:10 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: India eye series after back-to-back wins

India vs West Indies 2023 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow the live score and updates of IND vs WI 5th T20I

India vs West Indies 2023 5th T20I Live Cricket Score(AP)
cricket
Updated on Aug 13, 2023 05:29 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Jaiswal's 'Kohli, Rohit' reply to query on start of new era post stand with Gill

Jaiswal and Gill attacked the Windies attack to equal India's record-highest T20I opening partnership of 165, which belonged to Rohit and KL Rahul

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scripted a record-equalling 165-run stand in 4th T20I vs West Indies
cricket
Published on Aug 13, 2023 04:55 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Football-like red card in cricket? CPL introduces move to tackle slow-over rate

CPL has announced a rather strict step to counter slow-over rate issue, slated to be put into use from 2023 season onwards in both the men's and women's league

CPL introduces a new move to counter slow-over rate in the 2023 season
cricket
Published on Aug 13, 2023 02:28 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ex-India opener's bombastic ‘IPL’ remark over resting Shubman, Ishan vs Ireland

Both, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan will not be part of the Indian T20I team against Ireland.

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in action for Team India.(BCCI Twitter)
cricket
Updated on Aug 13, 2023 04:30 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Suryakumar's 'honest' admission on his WC chances post Rohit's 'Iyer' revelation

Will the 83-run knock and a possible batting opportunity in India's final white-ball game before Asia Cup make up for Suryuakumar's ODI World Cup chances?

Suryakumar Yadav faces a four-way battle for a place in India's ODI World Cup squad
cricket
Updated on Aug 13, 2023 02:04 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'India failed in ICC tournaments due to internal issues': Latif drops bombshell

The former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter made a major claim on Team India's failures at ICC tournaments.

Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli during the 2019 World Cup(AFP)
cricket
Published on Aug 13, 2023 12:03 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Gill breaks silence on single-digit scores vs WI: ‘Wasn’t making a mistake'

Shubman Gill opened up on his string of low scores during the first three T20Is of the series against West Indies.

Shubman Gill talks about his poor scores during the T20I series(BCCI)
cricket
Published on Aug 13, 2023 10:41 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Jaiswal and Gill to open - India’s predicted XI for 5th T20I vs West Indies

India face West Indies in the fifth and final T20I, in Florida. Here is their predicted XI.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (R) and Shubman Gill (C) in action.(AFP)
cricket
Published on Aug 13, 2023 08:52 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'India mein aapse bada bowler nahi hai': Pant, Ponting behind bowler's return

Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponting played a huge role in Kuldeep Yadav's roaring comeback to the Indian side.

India's Kuldeep Yadav, second from left, celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Nicholas Pooran during the fourth T20I at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill(AP)
cricket
Updated on Aug 13, 2023 12:10 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Hardik sends strong message to India batters despite sensational 4th T20I win

Hardik Pandya had a message to India batters after the side registered a nine-wicket victory over West Indies on Saturday.

Hardik Pandya during a post-match interview during the West Indies T20I series(Twitter)
cricket
Updated on Aug 13, 2023 08:40 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Full list of broken records as Jaiswal, Gill take West Indies apart in 4th T20I

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill put up a show for the Indian fans who made the vast majority at Lauderhill.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill helped India make a mockery out of the 179-run target that the West Indies set for them, (AP)
cricket
Published on Aug 13, 2023 06:41 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Yashasvi Jaiswal-Shubman Gill show helps India level T20I series vs West Indies

The young openers hit fifties and raised a 165-run partnership to guide India to a nine-wicket win over West Indies in the fourth T20 in Lauderhill

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates scoring half a century against West Indies in a partnership with Shubman Gill during the fourth T20 cricket match at Central Broward Regional Park(AP)
cricket
Updated on Aug 13, 2023 01:01 AM IST
ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai

Hardik Pandya can't hide his disappointment at toss in 4th T20I vs West Indies

India skipper Hardik Pandya was very disappointed after losing the toss in the 4th T20I against West Indies at Lauderhill in Florida.

India T20I captain Hardik Pandya
cricket
Published on Aug 12, 2023 08:21 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out