Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Suryakumar Yadav adds another tweet to his comment on Riyan Parag's ‘attitude’ as social media debate continues
cricket

Suryakumar Yadav adds another tweet to his comment on Riyan Parag's ‘attitude’ as social media debate continues

Suryakumar Yadav's tweet on Riyan Parag attracted contrasting reactions from fans. While some praised the right-hander for backing the youngster , many did not agree with the MI batter and asked him to delete the tweet. Suryakumar on Wednesday posted another tweet to clarify his earlier comment.
Suryakumar Yadav adn Riyan Parag
Published on May 26, 2022 11:31 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Very few cricketers have polarised the fans as much as Riyan Parag has done in IPL 2022. The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder has often been the reason for social media debates mainly due to his celebrations and on-field antics. Parag was once again in the middle of a social media whirlwind during the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. And this time, Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav also got sucked into the debate after he had tweeted about Parag's "attitude". "Amazing attitude on the field #riyanparag," this tweet from Suryakumar attracted contrasting reactions from fans. While some praised the right-hander for backing a youngster like Parag, many did not agree with the MI batter and asked him to delete the tweet.

Suryakumar on Wednesday posted another tweet to clarify his earlier comment. The 31-year-old asked the fans to calm down and said he was actually talking about Parag's fielding. "For his fielding, last night guys Chill," tweeted Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar's earlier tweet in which he had praised Parag's attitude, had come after the RR cricketer made quick ground while at long-on to stop a boundary. After he slid and deflected the ball, he was immediately seen expressing his displeasure at teammate Devdutt Padikkal, who was standing at deep mid-wicket and was a tad late in backing up.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, Parag took Twitter by storm when he gave a death stare to veteran India and RR cricketer R Ashwin. The two were involved in a mix-up in the last over which resulted in Parag's run out. The youngster was then seen directing his frustration at Ashwin with a fling of his arms and a stern look.

Parag has often found himself on the wrong side of social media trolls. In this IPL, he was slammed by commentators and fans for mocking the third umpire after taking a catch. Even before that, he was involved in a spat with RCB players Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj.

Parag will next be seen in action in the Qualifier 2 against RCB on Friday. RCB and RR will fight for a place in the final, the loser will be knocked out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
suryakumar yadav riyan parag ipl 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP