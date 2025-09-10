Suryakumar Yadav breaks India’s 15-match toss jinx in Asia Cup opener against UAE

Suryakumar Yadav tasted success even before a ball was bowled during his side’s Asia Cup opening contest against the United Arab Emirates today. Surya’s success came in the form of a win in the toss. India’s poor run of tosses finally came to an end today as SKY made the correct call at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss UAE's Junaid Siddique during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match between United Arab Emirates and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 10, 2025. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)(AFP)

This marked India’s first successful toss in 15 attempts in international cricket. Having won the toss, the India skipper decided to bowl first in the Group A contest against the UAE in Dubai. But this was not the only development at the toss that made the headlines.

There was another light-hearted moment shared between the two rival skippers. Just before tossing the coin up in the air, Surya was heard telling UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem cheekily, “Idhar mat dekho, [don’t look here].” Surya’s hilarious remark had Waseem in stitches.

Take a look at the moment.

Some confusion too

But the fun factor was not the only element involved in the toss. There was a fair share of confusion, too, at the toss time. Having won the toss, Surya was seen talking to presenter Sanjay Manjrekar as the India captain went on to explain his decision. This flummoxed Waseem as he was not very sure about Surya’s decision. The UAE captain, eventually, had to intervene in Surya midway through his chat with Manjrekar to ask the India captain what he had chosen.

Firepower in the bowling attack

India’s decision to bowl first was absolutely spot-on as they succeeded in bowling out the UAE for a meagre total of 57. India’s potent bowling attack, comprising the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya, seemed lethal as they kept picking up wickets in quick succession.

Kuldeep was India’s star performer with the ball, having claimed four wickets, giving away just seven runs in 2.1 overs. Shivam Dube also chipped in significantly with three scalps to his name. Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy picked up a wicket each in India’s Asia Cup opener.

For the UAE, their openers – Alishan Sharafu and skipper Muhammad Waseem – were the only two batters who could breach the double-digit mark. While Sharafu was dismissed for 22, Waseem could add 19 runs to the scoreboard.

