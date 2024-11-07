Durban [South Africa], : As India gear up for the four-match T20I series against South Africa, Men in Blue skipper Suryakumar Yadav will be looking to break multiple records. Suryakumar Yadav can break multiple records during India-South Africa T20I series

Suryakumar made his T20I debut in 2021 against England, following that he has played 74 20-over matches and scored 2544 runs at a strike rate of 169.48. He has an average of 42.40. The 34-year-old has smashed four centuries and 21 fifties in the shortest format.

The right-handed batter last led the Men in Blue in the T20I series against Bangladesh, where he scored 112 runs in three innings at an average of 37.33.

In the upcoming 20-over series, Suryakumar needs 107 runs to become the leading run-scorer in India-South Africa T20Is.

Presently, the India skipper has scored 346 runs in seven T20I matches against South Africa at a strike rate of 175.63. He has smashed one century and four half-centuries against the Proteas in the 20-over format. Meanwhile, David Miller holds the top spot with 452 runs from 21 matches at a strike rate of 156.94.

Apart from becoming the leading run-scorer in India-South Africa T20Is, the 34-year-old will get the opportunity to become the fastest player to hit 150 sixes in T20Is.

In 74 T20I matches and 71 innings, Suryakumar has hit 44 sixes. He needs to smash 6 sixes in the four-match T20I series to achieve the milestone.

The series between India and South Africa begins on November 8 at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban.

St George's Park in Gqeberha will host the second T20I on November 10, with the third game scheduled for SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 13. The series concludes with the fourth T20I at Wanderers Stadium on November 15.

India's T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.