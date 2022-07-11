'He played some amazing shots which I haven't seen before': England bowler in awe of Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance

India may have lost the third T20I against England in but Suryakumar Yadav's sensational maiden international century left everyone impressed. As it turns out, this included the opposition, with fast bowler Reece Topley saying that the 31-year-old right-hander played shots that he had never seen before. Topley won player of the match ahead of Suryakumar, having dismissed India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer and recorded figures of 3/22.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am not a massive cricket watcher and I haven't really seen him play before. But he played some amazing shots that I haven't seen before,” said Topley in the post-match press conference. He said that while Suryakumar presented a daunting challenge, England were never fazed by it as they knew that keeping the pressure up will provide dividends.

ALSO READ | 'He looks like million dollars. Start comparing once he retires': Pakistan legend tips Babar for greatness

“That was an amazing knock and one that deserved to be on the winning side for sure. I think, with us having taken those early wickets, the pressure was on him. He kept hitting the ball all over the place but we knew that we were quite close. If we took his wicket or kept taking wickets at the other end, we weren't that far away,” said Topley.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

England batted first and scored a mammoth 215/7. Suryakumar almost single-handedly kept India in the chase after Topley dismissed Rohit and Kohli, with the latter looking dangerous but not being able to stay in the middle for long. Kohli, Rohit and Shreyas were the only ones apart from Suryakumar in the Indian batting lineup who didn't register single digit scores.

Suyakumar was dismissed in the end on 117 off 55 balls, smashing 14 fours and six sixes. He fell to Moeen Ali in the second last over and India lost the match by 17 runs. However, they had already sealed the series win by winning the previous two matches and it ended 2-1 in their favour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON