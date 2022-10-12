Suryakumar Yadav holds on to 2nd spot in T20I rankings, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma fall in ODI standings

Suryakumar Yadav has retained his second place in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rankings for T20I batters. Suryakumar has been in red-hot form in the shortest format for well over a year and recently finished as India's top scorer in their series against South Africa.

He is on 838 points, behind Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and continues to be the only Indian batter in the top 10 of the rankings. Opener KL Rahul and veteran Virat Kohli occupy the 13th and 14th spots while captain Rohit Sharma is 16th.

Meanwhile, Kohli dropped one spot to seventh in the ODI rankings, one place above Rohit. Both Kohli and Rohit were among India's first choice players who had missed the ODI series against South Africa.

Shikhar Dhawan, who captained the team in the series, also went down to 17 in the standings after a forgettable series with the bat. Shreyas Iyer climbed three spots to reach number 33 and spinner Kuldeep Yadav also jumped five places to enter the top 25 in the latest ICC Men's ODI Players Rankings issued on Wednesday.

Shreyas Iyer finished as the leading run-scorer in the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa, scoring 191 runs in three matches with a century and fifty. Kuldeep Yadav also emerged out of the series as the leading wicket-taker with six scalps in three matches.

Sanju Samson also entered number 93 in the rankings following his good performances in the ODI series. He scored 118 runs in three matches, which included a valiant 86* in the first ODI, which India lost. The injured Jasprit Bumrah continues to be India's top ranked bowler at number 10 while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is 20th.

Kiwi star Devon Conway, the leading run-getter in the ongoing T20I tri-series in New Zealand, jumped into the top five of the T20I rankings after the impressive showing in the three-team series. Conway made an unbeaten 70 against Bangladesh and another unbeaten 49 against Pakistan in the following game to leapfrog Aaron Finch and Dawid Malan and make it to the top five with 760 rating points.

