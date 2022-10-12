Western Australia set to unleash one of country's fastest pacers against returning Virat Kohli in 2nd match vs India

Virat Kohli is all set to return to India's XI for their second warm-up match against Western Australia at the WACA in Perth on Thursday. Kohli along with KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin did not feature in India's first warm-up match against the same opposition in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. India had won the match by 13 runs but their batters were given a fair bit of workout. Kohli, who was seen in good spirits before the start of the game, signing autographs, was practising in the nets when his teammates were grinding against a strong Western Australia pace attack comprising three Australia internationals Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff.

The examination is set to be stern in the second bout. Kohli, Rohit and others will be up against Lance Morris, who has been included in Western Australia's squad. Morris is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers going around in Australia and that includes the current lot of pacers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc.

The 24-year-old was rested from the first warm-up match but he is now raring to go. The right-arm seamer is coming off a five-wicket haul in a Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales.

Another youngster who has been included in Western Australia squad is talented keeper-batter Josh Philippe. Morris and Philippe have replaced Richardson and all-rounder Aaron Hardie.

Suryakumar Yadav was the most impressive Indian batter on display in the previous match. He smashed an attacking 52 while most of the Indian batters struggled. Hardik Pandya was another one who made a noteworthy contribution.

India's bowlers, however, bowled in full tilt and ran through the Western Australia top-order. Arshdeep Singh picked up 3 for 6 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar too got a couple of wickets with the ball.

Thursday's match will be India's final one at Perth. The Rohit Sharma-led side will next travel to Brisbane to play two official warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and October 19 respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON