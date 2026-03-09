Suryakumar Yadav is not done yet; now sets his sights on the grandest of spectacles

For any captain, winning the World Cup is the ultimate glory and the pinnacle of all successes. India, under Suryakumar Yadav, on Sunday night thrashed New Zealand to add a third T20 World Cup trophy to its cabinet, having previously also won in 2007 and in 2024. Suryakumar Yadav is eyeing more glory for India. (PTI)

Rohit Sharma had announced his retirement hours after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024, which was understandable. These successes fill your heart to the brim and often make you feel like walking off into the sunset. Not Suryakumar, though. He has now set his sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which goes to show he intends to captain this team for at least a couple more years.

"Next goal is Olympics gold and the T20 World Cup which is also in that year," in the post-match presser Suryakumar made his intentions very clear. Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the 2028 World Cup, it may be noted.

Meanwhile, cricket is returning to the Olympics after a massive gap of 128 years. 1900 was the year in Paris when it was last played. As of now, six top teams from six continents will feature in Los Angeles. Previously, there were reports that maybe the top six teams from the T20I ranking will feature in the grandest of spectacles.

More details on cricket at Los Angeles 2028 "We are there by invitation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and you abide by their rules," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief Richard Thompson told BBC Test Match Special last year.

"It is still being finalised, but the IOC's preference is to work to the five-ring principle, with teams from each of the continents - so Europe would be between Ireland and Great Britain. We would unite with Scotland and create Team GB.

"It would throw up the opportunity, if you took the principle that USA would play as the host country, and that would free up one additional slot for every other full country to have a play-off match to enable one of them to qualify," he added.

At the 2028 LA Olympics, the matches, across men's and women's events, will kick off on July 12. The opening ceremony however, will take place two days later. As of now, Fairgrounds in Pomona will have a stadium built for all cricket games. Every day, there will be two matches at 21:30 and 07:00 India Standard Time.