'Suryakumar Yadav is something different. Woh bowler ke dimag ke saath khel sakta hai': Pakistan legends

In a star-studded India batting line-up, which includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, there one batter, who over the course of last 12 months, has emerged as the most threatening for opposition batters. Heading into the T20 World Cup, all veterans and opposition bowlers have been talking about one batter and one batter only and on Sunday, it was the legends of Pakistan cricket who were effusive in their praise for Suryakumar.

Speaking on A Sports ahead of India's third game in the ongoing T20 World Cup, against South Africa, veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik hailed Suryakumar's usual hook shot.

“Woh jo shots maarta hai, Suryakumar Yadav, peeche ki taraf jo khelta hai. But unka technique hi itni achi hai ki bounce na bhi mile toh bhi peeche ki taraf khel sakti hai (That shot he plays, the one he hits behind…his technique is so good that even if he doesn't get that elevation, he can execute it),” he said.

Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram, who was part of the discussion added saying, “SKY is something different, isn't he? Aisi shots youngsters seekh sakte hai (These are the kind of shots youngsters should learn).”

Malik then explained that Suryakumar has the ability to not just read conditions well, but can also read the bowler's mind as well.

“Woh bowler ke dimag ke saath bhi khel sakta hai. Conditions yaha pe different hai aur idhr iss tarike ki shots khelne kiliye dil chaiye (He can play with bowler's mind as well. Conditions at Perth will be different for the South Africa game but to play these shots you need to be bold),” he said.

Former Pakistan cricketer Misbah ul Haq the added saying, “Peechle do matches main jo dekha hai, he has been playing very well. Har taraf bara zabardast khelta hai (He has been playing really well. He can play all around the park).”

