Suryakumar Yadav mistaken as Mohammed Siraj in press conference, India batter's reply sparks laugh riot

Suryakumar Yadav is a delight in press conferences and interviews. As deadly as he is against all bowlers when batting in the middle, he is exactly the opposite when interacting with opponents, broadcasters, journalists and even the fans. Known for sporting a big smile during his public interactions, Suryakumar sparked a laugh riot with his witty response after being mistaken as Mohammed Siraj during a T20 World Cup press conference. Suryakumar Yadav mistaken as Mohammed Siraj in T20 World Cup press conference

After all he has done for India and Mumbai Indians, it is hard to believe that Surya would have to deal with an identity crisis that too in a T20 World Cup press conference. But Surya of all people, would know that unexpected things are quite the norm in cricket.

A journalist mistakenly addressed Surya as Siraj in the pre-match press conference before the India vs Afghanistan match. The Indian batter took it sportingly and came up with a hilarious response. "Siraj toh nah hai... Siraj bhai khana khaa rahe hain, (Siraj is not here. He is having food)," said Surya with a big smile.

Suryakumar walked the talk in India's T20 World Cup Super Eight opener against Afghanistan in Barbados. Before the match, he had talked about the importance of winning the middle-overs battle in T20Is and on Friday, he did exactly that by getting the better of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed.

Surya hit three sixes and five fours in his 28-ball-53 while vice-captain Hardik Pandya made 24-ball 32 in India's challenging total of 181 for 7 on a difficult track. Virat Kohli (24) and Rishabh Pant (20) also chipped in with useful contributions at the top.

In reply, Afghanistan were bowled out for 134 with Jasprit Bumrah producing another superlative effort finishing with figures of 3/7. Arshdeep Singh also got three wickets while Kuleep Yadav chipped in with two scalps.

At the halfway point India were 79-3. Rashid was hit for a boundary and a six in the 11th over by Suryakumar.

But the leg-spinner was soon celebrating his third wicket when he had Shivam Dube trapped lbw for 10. Rashid finished with impressive figures of 3-26.

Suryakumar and Pandya threatened to take the game away from Afghanistan.

But Farooqi dismissed Suryakumar in the 17th over before Pandya, who made 32 from 24 balls with three fours and two sixes, fell to Naveen-ul-Haq off the last ball of the 18th over.