Mohammad Rizwan's post on Haris Rauf's public fight sparks 'India' comment controversy; social media shows no mercy

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan's support tweet for teammate Haris Rauf took a different turn. He was slammed for dragging India's name into it. Pakistan's cricket fraternity has given its full backing to Rauf a day after a video of his brawl with a group of fans in the USA surfaced on social media. Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf(Getty Image)

The incident occurred outside Pakistan's team hotel after their group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Pakistan suffered a shock defeat to newcomers USA before crumbling under pressure to lose from a winning position against traditional rivals India. It was unclear what triggered the incident, but from the looks of things, it was perhaps because of some inappropriate comments made by one of the fans in the group.

A visibly angry Haris was seen running across the hedge, charging towards an individual in a blue T-shirt, even as his wife's desperate attempts to stop him failed. The other members of the group tried to stop the Pakistan pacer from engaging in a physical altercation.

Haris was seen furiously arguing with the person, who claimed he wanted to take a selfie. After the group managed to separate the duo and send Haris across the hedge, the Pakistan pacer shouted, "Tera India nahi hai yeh (This is not your India)," repeatedly in an attempt to emphasise that the fan was from India. But the man in question was heard replying “Pakistan se hu. (I'm from Pakistan).”

It was because of this interaction that a sub-plot of the incident started to build.

Rizwan was among many former and current Pakistan players to come out in Haris' defence. But unlike the others, his tweet was not received well, especially by fans from India.

"It is irrelevant whether the person who disrespected Haris Rauf was from Pakistan or India. What truly matters is that this individual lacked values and manners. No one has the right to disrespect any human being, especially in front of their family members. Such appalling behavior must be stopped. Values like tolerance, respect, and compassion are increasingly rare commodities," Rizwan wrote on X.

Rizwan post angered the Indian fans, who came out in numbers to criticise the Pakistan star.

Haris released a statement after the incident caused a stir on social media. "As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support or criticize us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly," he said.

Meanwhile, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi condemned the fan's act and asked him to apologise to Haris. He even talked about taking legal action if he didn't.

"Strongly condemn the appalling incident involving Haris Rauf. Such actions against our players are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Those who are involved must immediately apologise to Haris Rauf, failing which we will pursue legal action against the individual responsible," he wrote on X.