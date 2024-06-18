'Indian hain yeh...': Fuming Haris Rauf charges towards fans in the USA, almost gets into a fight over selfie request

A video of Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf went viral on social media on Tuesday, where the cricketer is seen almost getting into a fight with a few fans in the USA. The video emerged on X, formerly known as Twitter, days after Pakistan incurred a heartbreaking group-stage exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they lost against co-hosts, the USA and arch-rivals India. Haris Rauf almost gets into a fight with fans in the USA

In the 54-second clip that went viral on social media, Haris was seen walking with his wife before being interrupted by a few fans, who requested for a selfie. Although the exact words from the conversation between the cricketer and the fans were not quite clear from the video, Haris seemed to have lost his cool and charged towards them. His wife attempted to stop him, but Haris took off his slippers and ran towards the fans and could have almost entered into a fight had he not been stopped by one of them.

One of the fans, audibly upset, could be heard saying, "Ek picture maangi hai bas (All I wanted was one picture with you)."

Haris, who was held by one of the fans in a bid to avoid him from getting into a fight, was then heard saying: "Indian hoga yeh (He must be an Indian)," by the fan replied, “I'm from Pakistan.”

How did Pakistan fare in 2024 T20 World Cup?

Pakistan incurred a forgettable campaign in the 2024 T20 World Cup. They were shocked by the USA in their opening Group A match, where the home team won via Super Over in New York. Pakistan did create a chance to stage a comeback in the tournament in the match against India, but succumbed in the chase of 119 despite dominating for the majority of the game. While the Babar Azam-led side did fight back eventually to claim wins against Canada and Ireland in their remaining group matches, the wash-out encounter between the USA and Paul Stirling's men confirmed their exit. This was the third time Pakistan suffered a group-stage exit in T20 World Cups, having ended as runners-up in the previous edition in 2022.