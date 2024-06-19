PCB gives ultimatum to fan for altercation with Haris Rauf in USA: ‘…we will pursue legal action’

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi made a stern statement about Haris Rauf's altercation with a fan, as he gave an ultimatum to the latter in a tweet. Naqvi condemned the actions of the fan in the USA who has been accused of verbally abusing the Pakistan pacer when he was with his wife. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has come in support of Haris Rauf.

Rauf, who picked up seven wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 6.73 in the T20 World Cup 2024, was strolling with his wife in the USA when the incident occurred.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The fan interrupted Rauf when he was with his wife and asked for a photograph; however, the Pakistan cricketer was miffed by the fan's behaviour, who made some taunting comments. Rauf lost his cool and ran towards the fan despite his wife's efforts to stop and ignore him. After some pushing and shoving, Rauf returned to hedge to the sidewalk where his wife had remained.

The incident didn't take much time to go public, as the video went viral on social media. Rauf faced mixed reactions from fans for losing his cool.

Meanwhile, the PCB chief reacted on social media and asked the fan to apologise to Rauf for his actions, or the board would take legal action against him.

"Strongly condemn the appalling incident involving Haris Rauf. Such actions against our players are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Those who are involved must immediately apologise to Haris Rauf, failing which we will pursue legal action against the individual responsible." Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement.

Also Read | Kane Williamson quits as New Zealand captain, declines central contract after T20 World Cup debacle

Earlier, Rauf also made a public statement about the incident and suggested that the fan made some distasteful remarks about his family, which is the reason why he lost his cool.

“As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public,” Rauf wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the video emerged on social media. “They are entitled to support or criticize us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions.”

The Pakistan team has been under the scanners since they failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, and now, the controversy surrounding Rauf has once again put it under scrutiny. The Green Army lost their first two matches in Group A to co-hosts USA and arch-rivals India and finished third in their group stage with four points. They ended their campaign with wins over Canada and Ireland, but it wasn't enough for them to reach the next round.