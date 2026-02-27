Suryakumar Yadav ‘probed’ after India crush Zimbabwe in Super 8 clash to stay alive in T20 World Cup semifinal race

India have a Super Eights win under their belt in the ICC T20 World Cup, thanks to a 72-run cruise against Zimbabwe in Chennai. The batting finally came to the party, which meant even Brian Bennett’s 97* in the second innings wasn’t enough to bring the Chevrons close to the total, ending their campaign. India beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs despite Brian Bennett's 97*. (PTI)

India needed such a bounce-back performance after the loss against South Africa, and the batters certainly stepped up. There wasn’t much to be concerned about with regards to the bowling either – but nevertheless, top level athletes always seek that little bit extra. Captain Suryakumar Yadav mentioned in his post-match interview how that extra mile would be demanded of his troops in Kolkata in a knockout match against the West Indies.

“I think we wanted to leave everything behind. We didn't think too much about what we did in the league stage or what we did in the last game in Ahmedabad,” said captain Surya, explaining how India found the mental fortitude to bounce back from a bad result. “We had a slide which our video analyst had made for all the batters and all the bowlers, what we did over the year. We saw that slide, took a lot of positivity from that, and when we came here I think contributions from all the batters, from top till number seven, it was heartening to see.”

India had struck 17 sixes as the entirety of the top six played their roles to perfection enroute to 256/4, a record-setting T20 World Cup total for the men in blue. After a poor batting tournament, it was a much-needed performance.

‘You seem unhappy’: Mbangwa prompts SKY for answer However, when asked if there was any room for improvement by broadcast presenter Pommie Mbangwa, a diplomatic Suryakumar Yadav did mention that there was somethign left to be desired by his bowlers.

“To be very honest, we could have been a little bit more clinical with the ball, but it's fine, at the end of the day win is a win. We'll take it and we’ll move forward. We'll tighten our screws when you go and play West Indies,” he said to start things off.

However, Mbangwa realised that there was a little bit more the skipper wanted to get off his chest, and urged SKY to provide more details regarding that statement: “I need to probe a bit more here, you seem unhappy in the way you’re smiling and saying that. Tell a little more about what you’re thinking,” said the Zimbabwean commentator.

“I don't want to take any credit away from the Zimbabwean batters, I think they batted beautifully. Yes, the wicket was good, but the way they batted, they took their own time in the power play and they later on batted very smartly and credit goes to them as well,” responded Yadav in turn. “But yeah, from the bowling point of view, we could have been a little bit smarter to take those nice options.”

Ultimately, India earned the result they wanted from this game, a win which sets up a virtual quarterfinal contest against the Windies in Kolkata. Focus will now shift to that, with every subsequent match being one where a win is needed to progress for the men in blue. In this position, bravery and gumption will be required, as per the Indian captain.

“I think when we are in such situations, we'll have to be more courageous in taking calls and there's no other option other than taking that positive route. When we reach Kolkata, definitely we'll sit down and think about that game. But currently, a day off tomorrow, travel, and relax,” concluded Suryakumar.