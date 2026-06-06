Suryakumar Yadav reacts after losing India's T20I captaincy to Shreyas Iyer

Suryakumar Yadav reacted to India's decision to appoint Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I captain, congratulating his Mumbai teammate on the leadership role. The move marks a major shift in India's T20 plans, with Suryakumar losing both the captaincy and his place in the squad despite previously leading the side to T20 World Cup glory. A lean run in T20Is over the past year, along with an underwhelming IPL 2026 campaign, is believed to have influenced the selectors' decision. Iyer, meanwhile, strengthened his case with a series of impressive leadership performances in franchise cricket, having guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 before leading Punjab Kings to the final the following season. His success as a captain ultimately earned him the opportunity to lead India in the format.

Suryakmar Yadav has been sacked as India's T20I captain.(AFP)

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Suryakumar struck a gracious and positive note while reacting to Iyer's appointment as India's new T20I captain, saying he was delighted for his long-time Mumbai teammate. The former skipper highlighted their shared cricketing journey and described Iyer's elevation as a proud moment for Mumbai cricket, noting that another captain from the city would now lead India's T20 side.

"So many things happening, but obviously very, very, very happy for Shreyas as he's getting to lead the T20 Indian team.

We played a lot of cricket together in Bombay. Most important thing, what I felt, is that three back-to-back Mumbai captains going on to lead T20Is for India. I think it's a very proud moment, and everyone needs to celebrate that," Suryakumar , speaking at the toss for Triumphs Knights MNE vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons, T20 Mumbai 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Suryakumar also extended his support to the players selected for the upcoming assignments, sharing a message on Instagram in which he wished the squad success and backed the group as they prepare for the challenges that lie ahead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suryakumar also extended his support to the players selected for the upcoming assignments, sharing a message on Instagram in which he wished the squad success and backed the group as they prepare for the challenges that lie ahead. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Wishing this highly skilled group all the best for the challenges ahead," Surya wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Wishing this highly skilled group all the best for the challenges ahead," Surya wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

Suryakumar Yadav posted on Instagram story. (Instagram)

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The veteran batter also reserved special praise for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who earned his maiden national call-up after a record-breaking IPL season with Rajasthan Royals. Sharing a photograph of the youngster, Suryakumar wrote, "You have earned it and How. Super excited to follow your journey."

Suryakumar Yadav's lean patch a concern

Suryakumar's recent struggles with the bat are believed to have played a major role in the selectors' decision. Although India lifted the T20 World Cup under his leadership, the Mumbai batter managed only 242 runs in eight matches during the tournament. More than a third of those runs came in a single knock of 84 against the USA, while he failed to produce another substantial innings. His form did not improve in IPL 2026 either. Playing for Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar scored 270 runs in 13 matches, averaging 20.77 with a strike rate of 147.54, well below the standards he had set in previous seasons.

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