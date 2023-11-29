'Plan was to get Maxwell...': Suryakumar reveals India's game plan vs Big Show after Prasidh creates unwanted record

Another white-ball game, another Glenn Maxwell masterclass. Superstar Maxwell continued to live up to his 'Big Show' tag as the Australian power-hitter flexed his muscles on Indian bowlers to script an unbelievable win for the visitors. Fresh from Australia's record-extending One Day International (ODI) World Cup triumph on Indian soil, Maxwell saved the blushes of the second-string Aussie side with his breathtaking knock against Suryakumar Yadav and Co. on Tuesday.

Suryakumar Yadav revealed India's game plan for Glenn Maxwell after the 3rd T20I(AP-PTI-AFP)

Overshadowing Ruturaj Gaikwad's record-breaking knock in the series decider, Maxwell slammed a brilliant century as Australia recorded a famous win over India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Suryakumar and Co. served an over-rate penalty as the hosts had 5 men in the ring for the final over. With Australia needing 21 off the final 6 balls, Suryakumar handed the ball to pacer Prasidh Krishna, who leaked 45 runs in 3 overs. Speed merchant Krishna only went for six runs in his penultimate over. What happened next, etched Maxwell's name into record books.

Maxwell keeps Australia alive in T20I series

Setting up a thrilling win for the Aussies, Maxwell smashed 18 runs in the last four balls to rewrite history. Six, 4 4 4 - Maxwell took Krishna to the cleaners in the final over as Australia registered its first win of the T20I series. Maxwell remained unbeaten on 104 off 48 balls to help Australia chase down a massive 225-run target in 20 overs. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Suryakumar opened up about how India planned to tackle an on-song Maxwell.

‘Told the boys, we’ll try and get Maxwell…’

“The plan was to get Maxi out as quickly as possible. To defend 220 with so much dew, have to give something to the bowlers. Australia were always in the game. Told the boys, we’ll try and get Maxwell out quickly but it didn’t happen, it was insane. Axar is an experienced bowler, thought there’s always a chance for an experienced bowler even if it’s a spinner when there’s dew. Very proud of my boys,” Suryakumar said after the match.

Prasidh creates embarrassing record

Maxwell completed his century in just 49 balls. The Australian batter has the most T20I centuries (3) in successful run chases. While Maxwell made headlines for all the right reasons, speedster Krishna bagged an embarrassing record in Guwahati. Pacer Krishna leaked 23 runs in his final over to create an unwanted record. The Indian pacer conceded 68 runs in his four overs. The fast bowler holds the record for conceding the most runs by an Indian bowler in a T20I match. Krishna has surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal, who was smashed for 64 runs in four overs against South Africa during the 2018 season.

