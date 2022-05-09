Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of IPL 2022

Hours before their IPL 2022 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians were dealt with a heavy blow as their start batter Suryakumar Yadav was been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing season. IPL confirmed the developments in an official release on Monday. Suryakumar was sidelined due to a left forearm muscle injury suffered in MI's match against the Gujarat Titans.

“Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the IPL 2022 owing to a left forearm muscle injury. Yadav sustained the injury during the team’s fixture against Gujarat Titans on 6th May, 2022,” IPL said in a statement on Monday.

Suryakumar played 8 matches this season for the Mumbai Indians scoring 303 runs at an average of 43.29 that included 3 half-centuries.

Suryakumar, who had missed a couple of matches at the start of the season, immediately made an impact with powerful performances but the right-hander's form dipped slightly as the season progressed.

Mumbai Indians are currently going through one of their worst ever seasons in the IPL. The five time champions created the unwanted record of becoming the first team to lose 8 straight matches in a row at the start of any IPL.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, however, won their last two matches and they would look to end the season on a high with a few more wins in their remaining four matches.

