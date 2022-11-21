'Aa raha hain...': Suryakumar's epic response on Test call-up question after batting masterclass in IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Putting up a show for Team India in the absence of batting supremo Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul, in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav made a mockery of New Zealand's world-class bowling attack in their backyard on Sunday. After capping off a sensational T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in Australia, Suryakumar stamped his authority at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval.

Playing a gem of a knock for the Hardik Panday-led side, the premier batter ended up smashing his second T20I century in 2022. The 32-year-old shattered multiple records while registering his second T20I ton to make sure India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After guiding India to a famous win over the Kane Williamson-led side, white-ball maverick Suryakumar was asked about his much-awaited debut in the longest format of the game.

ALSO READ: Ton-up Suryakumar Yadav breaks Virat Kohli's spectacular record during IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

"Aa raha hain, woh (Test selection) bhi aa raha hain (coming, that is also coming," Suryakumar responded after Pandya-led Team India hammered the Black Caps in the penultimate clash of the bilateral series at the Bay Oval. The swashbuckling batter was named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass.

"When we start playing cricket we start with red ball and I have also played first-class cricket for my Mumbai team... it was quite okay, so I have a fair idea about the Test format and I enjoy playing that format also. Hopefully, I will get the Test cap soon," Suryakumar said at the post-match press conference.

Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 111 off 51 balls as India posted a challenging total of 191-6 in 20 overs. In reply, Williamson-inspired New Zealand folded for 126 in 18.5 overs as India registered a 65-run win over the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finalists. Suryakumar, who recently became the top-ranked batter in the shortest format, has only played 13 One Day International (ODIs) and 41 T20Is for India. The Mumbai Indians (MI) superstar made his international debut against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium last year.

“I always keep going back to my past. When I am in the room, or travelling with my wife, we keep talking how the situation was two-three years ago. What is the situation now, what has changed now from then, we keep discussing that time. Obviously there was a bit of frustration that time but we always tried to see if there was something positive I could take out of that phase. How could I become a better cricketer, how to go one step ahead,” Suryakumar added.

