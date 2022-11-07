'Everyone asked me just one question, 'you’ve never...'': Suryakumar shares mantra behind explosive batting at T20 WC

Team India have been a dominant force at the ongoing T20 World Cup, and much credit behind the stellar show goes to middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav. Batting at the number four position, Suryakumar has impressed everyone with his wide range of shots and sending the ball to almost every part of the ground. He is currently India's second highest run-scorer after Virat Kohli at the tournament and has accumulated 225 runs at a strike-rate of 193.97 from five outings.

Talking about his approach, which has left everyone in awe, the number one ranked T20I batter backs his abilities, which in return has helped him explode at the tournament. “I've succeeded a lot of times than failing while playing those shots. So the confidence is really high of playing those strokes. And I've been going out and just exploding,” Suryakumar told R Ashwin in a video shared on BCCI.tv.

Despite being his maiden outing to Australia, Suryakumar has faced very little issues, if any, dealing with the bounce and pace. The batter believes the mantra behind it is a lot of practice at his home ground Wankhede in Mumbai, which offers similar condition. During the chat, Suryakumar also gave an idea on how he deals with the situation if the opposition put him “under pressure”.

“Everyone has asked me just one question, ‘you’ve never been to Australia, bouncy, fast tracks, big ground, what is your preparations is gonna be like?' But I said it's the same thing, when I practice back home, I practice at Wankhede, the bounce is really good, though the ground is really not that big but the bounce is the same. They prepare good fast tracks for me over there, so I practice a lot over there and coming here I've always enjoyed batting at big grounds. Because I see those big pockets, I see the gaps and run hard if I'm under pressure or something that. So I've always enjoyed batting at big ground, and I've always enjoyed batting at wickets which have bounce and fast tracks. So it hasn't been a problem for me till now and hopefully I do the same,” said the batter.

India, who have secured four wins out of the five matches they've played so far, will now lock horns with Jos Buttler's England in the semifinal in Adelaide.

