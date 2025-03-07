Suryakumar Yadav shuts down talk on Rohit Sharma’s ‘fitness’ after Congress leader’s harsh swipe: 'He's at the top...'

Team India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, is gearing up for yet another ICC final as they prepare to take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 title clash on March 9. The Men in Blue have remained unbeaten in the tournament, and remain a win away from securing back-to-back ICC trophies after their triumphant T20 World Cup win in 2024. Rohit Sharma (R) and Suryakumar Yadav after T20 World Cup win last year(PTI)

Despite his undeniable success as a leader, Rohit Sharma has often been subjected to criticism regarding his fitness. The debate recently escalated when a political leader from Indian National Congress questioned his fitness, sparking fresh controversy.

In a post on X, Congress' Shama Mohamed had said that Rohit was “fat” for a sportsman, while adding that he needs to “lose weight.”

However, amid the noise, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has come forward in defense of Rohit, hailing his contributions and dismissing concerns over his fitness.

Addressing the debate, Suryakumar Yadav heaped praise on Rohit Sharma’s leadership and commitment, emphasizing that his captaincy record speaks for itself.

“If you see him as a captain, in the last four years he has taken the team to the finals of four ICC trophies, so it is a big thing. If a person is playing cricket for 15-20 years, it is a big thing. I know how important fitness is for him. I have seen him closely, he works very hard – according to me, he is at the top & I wish him all the best for the finals,” Suryakumar stated.

With Rohit at the helm, India has consistently been a force to reckon with in major ICC events, breaking their 11-year title drought with the T20 World Cup triumph last year.

Rohit Sharma eyes redemption

As India prepare for the ultimate showdown against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma has a golden opportunity to further cement his legacy. The Men in Blue have enjoyed a flawless campaign, cruising through the group stage unbeaten before dismantling Australia in the semi-final.

For Rohit, this final presents a shot at redemption after India's last ICC in the ODI World Cup at home, where the side faced a disappointing defeat to Australia. With just one step away from glory, Team India will be eager to bury the ghost of the past and add a second ICC title in as many years.