Suryakumar Yadav sledged by India D pacer near dressing room after twin failures on Duleep Trophy return, reacts bluntly

Suryakumar Yadav's return to the Duleep Trophy didn't go as per plan. The India T20 captain was dismissed for 5 and 16, capping off a forgettable couple of outings post his recover from injury. Suryakumar, who was supposed all three rounds of the Duleep Trophy, had to miss the first two games due to a thumb injury, and by the time he returned – mysteriously from India B to C, SKY was expected to make up for the loss time but and delivery a memorable show. However, in both innings, Surya's innings was cut short, getting dismissed by his World Cup-winning India teammate Arshdeep Singh. Suryakumar Yadav was told something by his World Cup-winning India teammate(Getty)

Arshdeep registered career-best First-Class figures of 6/40 and one that gave India D a consolation win against India B in Anantapur. However, apparently, Arshdeep had a bit of fun at the expense of Surya during the course of the match. As per a report carried in The Indian Express, after dismissing Surya in the first innings, Arshdeep roamed around the former's dressing room and said to him, "Aise khelna chahiye tha" (That's how you should have played it). Besides, he did it with an exaggeration imitation of SKY's shot, which brought out a laughter from Surya.

Arshdeep was in line to earn his maiden India Test call-up, but the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee went ahead with Yash Dayal and Akash Deep as the third and fourth pacers in the squad for the Bangladesh series. While Arshdeep didn't do badly in the first two games, Dayal's ability to move the ball in the air and off the deck worked in his favour. Akash on the other hand, enjoyed a decent outing, picking up 2/19 in the first innings and scoring an entertaining 17 runs during India's first innings.

For Surya, who last played for India in the T20Is against Sri Lanka, the Duleep Trophy was a means to try and make a case for himself in the Test team. Surya has represented India in just one Test thus far – against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year at Nagpur – but an innings of 8 off 20 balls meant that he was shown the door immediately never to return in whites since.

Should Arshdeep Singh be considered for New Zealand Tests?

Arshdeep, meanwhile, will be buoyed by his impressive showing in the Duleep Trophy. With India set to tour Australia for a grueling five-Test series two months from now, Arshdeep is likely to be given a look in for the preceding three Tests against New Zealand at home. The left-arm quick has played just eight ODIs for India but has gained experience in T20Is over 54 matches.

Arshdeep emerged as Team India's highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup with 17 scalps and the joint-highest overall. Jasprit Bumrah's game-changing two overs in the death and Surya's catch are talked about as the pivotal moments from the final against South Africa but the penultimate over bowled by Arshdeep, in while he gave away just four runs was equally important given the context of the game.