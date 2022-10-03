Suryakumar Yadav surpasses Glenn Maxwell to create new T20I world record after blistering half-century in 2nd T20I

Team India star Suryakumar Yadav wreaked havoc on South Africa bowlers in the second T20I of the series in Guwahati. Suryakumar, continuing on his glorious form, smashed an 18-ball half-century and went on to score 61 off just 22 deliveries in the game, as India posted a mammoth score of 237/3 in 20 overs. Thanks to his blistering knock and an all-round contribution from the top-4, India registered a 16-run victory to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

En route to his knock, Suryakumar also became the third-fastest Indian to reach 1,000 runs in T20Is (by innings). Suryakumar remains only behind Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for the feat, as he achieved the mark in his 31st innings. However, the 32-year-old star batter is the fastest to reach the four-figure mark in terms of the numbers of balls faced.

Suryakumar surpassed Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to create a new record. Maxwell had reached the 1000th run in T20Is in his 604th delivery; Suryakumar, however, reached the mark in merely 574 balls.

Here's the list of fastest batters to reach 1000 runs in men's international T20s (in terms of number of balls faced):

Suryakumar Yadav - 574

Glenn Maxwell - 604

Colin Munro - 635

Evin Lewis - 640

Thisara Perera - 654

Following the win against South Africa, India captain Rohit Sharma also praised Suryakumar, hilariously saying that he's thinking of not playing him anymore until India's opening game against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

"Just thinking not to play him anymore; just play him on the 23rd (of October, when India open their World Cup campaign against Pakistan)," Rohit said of the in-form batsman, who hit his third successive half-century.

“He is somebody who wants to play the game, wants to keep going out there and keep doing well. That is what keeps him happy and we want to keep him happy.”

