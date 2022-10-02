Suryakumar Yadav achieves 2 huge milestones with blazing half-century during 2nd India vs South Africa T20I

Team India star Suryakumar Yadav produced a scintillating outing in the 2nd T20I of the series against South Africa, as he smashed the ball around the mark to score an 18-ball half-century in Guwahati. The explosive Indian batter smashed 5 fours and as many sixes en route to his blazing knock, scoring 61 off just 22 deliveries before being ran out by South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma.

Suryakumar also reached two massive milestones during his innings in Guwahati, as he became the third-fastest Indian to reach 1000 runs in T20Is. The 32-year-old batter reached the four-figure mark in the shortest format of the game in his 31st innings, remaining only behind Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Here's the list of the quickest Indian batters to 1000 runs:

Virat Kohli - 27 innings

KL Rahul - 29 innings

Suryakumar Yadav - 31 innings

Suryakumar reached another terrific milestone en route his explosive knock in the 2nd T20I, as he smashed a third-fastest half-century by an Indian in the format. The right-handed batter reached his fifty with a huge six off Wayne Parnell in the 17th over of the game.

Here's the list of the fastest half-centurions for India in T20Is:

Yuvraj Singh - 12 balls

Gautam Gambhir - 18 balls

Suryakumar Yadav - 18 balls

Gautam Gambhir - 19 balls

It was a scintillating show by the Indian batters in Guwahati, as India posted a mammoth score of 237/3 in 20 overs. Openers KL Rahul (61) and Rohit Sharma (43) gave India a fiery start after Temba Bavuma invited the hosts to bat after winning the toss.

Kohli also remained unbeaten on 49 while Dinesh Karthik provided a perfect finish following Suryakumar's dismissal, as he remained unbeaten on 17 off 7 deliveries, smashing a four and two sixes.

India are leading the three-match series 1-0 and will be aiming to inflict a first-ever series defeat on South Africa on Indian soil.

