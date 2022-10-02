Watch: Rohit Sharma furious at umpire over bizarre decision to not call wide; mockingly signals for DRS during 2nd T20I

Team India captain Rohit Sharma couldn't suppress his emotions at what seemed an umpiring error early in the 2nd T20I of the series against South Africa on Sunday. On the fourth delivery of the second over, Wayne Parnell bowled down the leg side to Rohit and even though there was no contact from either bat or pad, the umpire didn't call wide. Rohit, in pure frustration, stared at the umpire and raised his arms himself, seemingly urging the umpire to call it a wide delivery.

The Indian captain then let out a scream in anger, before mockingly signalling for a review. The ultra-edge later confirmed that there was indeed no edge and it should have been adjudged a wide ball.



Interestingly, Rohit almost faced an injury scare merely a delivery before the one mentioned earlier. He smashed Parnell for a boundary with a scoop, and appeared to be in pain straight after. Rohit clutched his left wrist and the physio sprinted out on the field to tend to the Indian skipper.

The India fans breathed a sigh of relief as Rohit returned to bat, as the side is already without Jasprit Bumrah in the series and there are further doubts over the pacer's participation in the T20 World Cup, scheduled to start on October 22.

Earlier, South Africa had won the toss and opted to bowl in the second T20I in Guwahati. India are fielding an unchanged XI from the first match in Thirvananthapuram, where Rohit Sharma's men had registered a convincing eight-wicket win. The Indian pace bowling duo of Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar wreaked havoc on the Proteas batters as they reduced the visitors to 9/5 inside the Powerplay.

South Africa eventually scored 106/8 in 20 overs, and India chased down the target with 8 wickets to spare as KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav scored unbeaten half-centuries.

