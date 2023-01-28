Suryakumar Yadav surpasses MS Dhoni in elite batting list after quickfire 47 during IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Team India endured a 21-run defeat in the opening T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand on Friday. The side was restricted to 155/9 in the 177-run chase as it faced a top-order collapse, with Ishan Kishan (4), Rahul Tripathi (0), and Shubman Gill (7) departing in quick successon. Suryakumar Yadav (47) and Washington Sundar (50) did revive the Indian innings with explosive knocks but eventually failed to take the hosts to victory in Ranchi.

However, even as the result didn't go India's way in the match, Suryakumar did make a big jump in the run-getters' list with his 34-ball 47 in the 1st T20I. The India batter, who is currently the world no.1 in the shortest format of the game, leapfrogged former India star Suresh Raina and legendary former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the fifth-highest run-getter in T20Is.

Suryakumar has 1,625 runs in 44 innings at a staggering strike rate of 178.76; he has three centuries and 13 half-centuries to his name in the format so far. Dhoni, meanwhile, had finished his T20I career with 1,617 runs in 98 matches while Raina had 1,605 runs in 78 games.

Take a look at India's top run-getters in the format:

Virat Kohli - 4,008

Rohit Sharma - 3,853

KL Rahul - 2,265

Shikhar Dhawan - 1,759

Suryakumar Yadav - 1,625

Earlier, Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya (21) had conjured up hope of a successful chase when they had a little partnership going but all hopes were dashed after both departed in quick succession during the 1st T20I.

“Till me and Surya were batting, we thought we would pull it off. In hindsight, we ended up giving 25 runs more than the par,” Pandya had said in the post-match presentation.

Washington Sundar shone bright for India as he took two wickets for 22 runs in addition to a 28-ball 50.

“The way Washington bowled, batted and fielded, it was more like Washington against New Zealand than India against New Zealand. If he and Axar can continue the way they are, it will help the Indian cricket a lot,” Pandya further said.

