'Suryakumar Yadav is a T20 rockstar but...': Aakash Chopra's hard-hitting take on Team India star before WI ODIs

Top-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav will hope to improve his record in the 50-over format when India take on the West Indies in the three-match One Day International (ODI) series. Two-time champions India are all set to kickstart its dress rehearsals for the ODI World Cup in the West Indies series. From Suryakumar reviving his ODI career to Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson auditioning for the wicketkeeper's role, several players in the Indian team will strengthen their cases for the 2023 edition of the World Cup in the Caribbean. India's Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Shubman Gill leave the field during an ODI in New Zealand(AP)

Despite being a powerhouse in the shortest format of the game, Suryakumar has failed to replicate his form in ODIs. With India already missing the services of Shreyas Iyer, the senior batter is tipped to claim the number four spot in the Indian batting lineup during the West Indies series. Sharing his views ahead of the 1st ODI between India and the West Indies, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra issued an interesting statement about superstar Suryakumar.

ALSO READ: No place for Ishan Kishan as Wasim Jaffer picks Team India's playing XI ahead of 1st ODI vs West Indies

Discussing India's middle-order batters, Chopra observed that Suryakumar can be tried as a No.4 batter if Iyer struggles to regain his form after returning to the white-ball side. Iyer underwent back surgery earlier this year. The middle-order missed the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the final of the World Test Championship due to a recurring back injury. Iyer will target Asia Cup to make his comeback in the Indian squad.

"If God forbid Shreyas Iyer isn't available or he doesn't regain his form, you need an option, and there you might see Suryakumar Yadav as a potential No. 4. Suryakumar Yadav is a T20 rockstar, but whatever he has played in ODIs, firstly he hasn't played too much, he has not been able to secure his place," Chopra said.

Averaging just 24.06 in 23 ODIs, Suryakumar has scored 433 runs for India. The 32-year-old made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at the R.Premadasa Stadium in 2021."Sometimes the observation of outsiders was that he can give himself a little more time - you try to play ODI cricket too in the T20 mode, you try a little too hard - that has been a slight criticism for him," Chopra added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON