close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Suryakumar Yadav thanks PM Modi for visiting Team India dressing room post World Cup loss: 'It was a big thing for us'

Suryakumar Yadav thanks PM Modi for visiting Team India dressing room post World Cup loss: 'It was a big thing for us'

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 25, 2023 04:45 PM IST

Team India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav spoke in detail about PM Modi's visit to the side's dressing room following the 2023 WC loss.

Following a crushing loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final last Sunday, the members of the Indian team were visited by prime minister Narendra Modi in the dressing room in Ahmedabad. The PM offered words of solace to the players, and talked to captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja, and also met every playing member of the side. Jadeja and Shami also took to their official X (formerly Twitter) profiles to post a picture with the prime minister, and thanked the leader for his gesture.

PM Narendra Modi visits the Indian dressing room (L); Suryakumar Yadav(File)
PM Narendra Modi visits the Indian dressing room (L); Suryakumar Yadav(File)

PM Modi, alongside Australia's deputy prime minister Richard Marles were present at the stadium in the final and the duo also handed the coveted World Cup trophy to winning captain Pat Cummins in the post-match presentation.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also read: 'Nobody in Indian cricket is in a position to question his decisions': Rayudu on the long-lasting legacy of MS Dhoni

This week, Team India returned to action in the shortest format of the game with Suryakumar Yadav – member of the World Cup squad – leading the side. Suryakumar had played in the final and met PM Modi in the dressing room, and spoke in great detail about the meeting on the sidelines of the side's ongoing T20I series against Australia.

"After the loss, we were in the dressing room and our country's Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji came to the dressing room and met everyone and gave us motivation. He said that it's a sport and winning and losing is a part of it, ups and downs do come. He asked us to take it in stride. It will surely take some time to get over the loss but his motivating speech for 5-6 minutes meant a lot. As a country's leader, coming to the dressing room to motivate a sports team, it was a big thing for us. We heard him really well. Spent time with him," said Suryakumar Yadav.

The 33-year-old batter also thanked the fans for their relentless support throughout the World Cup campaign. Even during the side's return in T20Is post the World Cup, it was a full house in Visakhapatnam as India registered a dramatic two-wicket win.

"Its been 4-5 days since the World Cup 2023 finals and everyone is disappointed, we are disappointed. It was nice to see the kind of support our fans in India and from all over the world showed. At the end of the day, it's a sport, it teaches us a lot. Keep showering your love on us," said Suryakumar Yadav.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs Australia match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out