Suryakumar Yadav to quit MI? Robin Uthappa predicts stunning Gautam Gambhir reunion in IPL 2028

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Robin Uthappa has made a stunning prediction involving Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir, and the future of the Kolkata franchise, suggesting the India star could return to KKR and eventually reunite with the current India head coach in the IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav currently plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL

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The prediction comes amid growing uncertainty around Suryakumar's future. The former India T20I captain was recently omitted from the national side's upcoming assignments against Ireland, England and at the Asian Games, just three months after leading India to a historic third T20 World Cup title on home soil. He also lost the T20I captaincy, while a disappointing IPL 2026 season raised fresh questions about his standing in the format.

Speculation over his future intensified when Suryakumar briefly unfollowed Mumbai Indians on Instagram before re-following the franchise, triggering rumours of a possible departure from the five-time champions.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the CommBoxTV YouTube channel, Uthappa predicted that a return to KKR could be on the cards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the CommBoxTV YouTube channel, Uthappa predicted that a return to KKR could be on the cards. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "From Surya's point of view, he might go to KKR," Uthappa said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "From Surya's point of view, he might go to KKR," Uthappa said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The move could make strategic sense for KKR, who are expected to reassess their leadership options after an underwhelming IPL 2026 campaign. While Ajinkya Rahane** endured a difficult season as captain and Rinku Singh failed to make a strong case despite serving as vice-captain, Suryakumar's experience could provide the franchise with a proven leader ahead of the next auction cycle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move could make strategic sense for KKR, who are expected to reassess their leadership options after an underwhelming IPL 2026 campaign. While Ajinkya Rahane** endured a difficult season as captain and Rinku Singh failed to make a strong case despite serving as vice-captain, Suryakumar's experience could provide the franchise with a proven leader ahead of the next auction cycle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Uthappa's prediction did not stop there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Uthappa's prediction did not stop there. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The former India batter went on to suggest that Suryakumar could eventually reunite with Gambhir at KKR. Uthappa believes Gambhir could return to the franchise as mentor or coach after his tenure as India's head coach concludes following the 2027 ODI World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former India batter went on to suggest that Suryakumar could eventually reunite with Gambhir at KKR. Uthappa believes Gambhir could return to the franchise as mentor or coach after his tenure as India's head coach concludes following the 2027 ODI World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

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"It rekindles the idea that once Gautam Gambhir finishes his stint with the Indian team, he probably goes back into KKR as a mentor or coach. And Surya fits into that as captain with Gambhir as the mentor again," he added.

The pair share a long history at KKR. Suryakumar played under Gambhir between 2014 and 2017 and emerged as one of the franchise's most dependable middle-order batters during that period. Gambhir also backed him with leadership responsibilities, elevating him to vice-captaincy during his final years at the franchise.

Uthappa also backed Suryakumar to continue playing franchise cricket for several more years despite his recent struggles.

"Surya will play until he is 40, unless he is marred by terrible form and the Midas touch is just over."

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At the same time, Uthappa admitted that a return to India's T20 setup could prove difficult.

"Returning to the Indian side is going to be hard for Surya. He won't get A cricket at his age, so he won't get to play on the Australian wickets where the 2028 T20 World Cup will be played."

Whether Uthappa's prediction eventually materialises remains to be seen, but the prospect of Suryakumar returning to KKR and reuniting with Gambhir is certain to excite Kolkata fans.

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