'He will win India World Cup. Rohit, Dravid need to...': Lee's massive claim about 'player for the future'

With yet another World Cup exit, India's wait for an ICC trophy continues. It has now been nine years since India last laid its hands on an ICC title – the Champions Trophy back in 2013. Since then, Virat Kohli has become a global superstar, Jasprit Bumrah debuted and emerged as the top pace bowler of world cricket, MS Dhoni retired, Rohit Sharma became the captain and Rahul Dravid the coach. Yet, years have passed but India's wait for a World Cup title only prolongs.

Time and again they have come close only to stumble at the final hurdle. In 2015 and 2019, India reached the semi-final of the 50-over World Cup to go with ending runner-up and securing another semifinal finish in World T20 2014 and 2016 respectively. The coming 50-over World Cup in India could be the final chance for some of India's big and established stars such as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan add a World Cup crown in their glittering and legendary careers.

With India ushering into a new era, especially in T20 cricket where the younger bunch of players led by Hardik Pandya are taking charge, the future looks bright. In the presence of Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Umran Malik Arshdeep Singh and more, the Indian team is shaping well. However, at the same time, the Men in Blue will also have the experience of Bumrah, KL Rahul and captain Pandya to make it a wonderful blend of juniors and seniors in the team. However, former Australia pacer Brett Lee has identified one player who he feels can end India's drought and ICC events and win them the World Cup in near future, and it is none other than the one and only Suryakumar Yadav, who has set the T20 arena on fire with his blistering batting.

"India did not win the T20 World Cup by the SKY rose. Of course, I am talking about Suryakumar Yadav. He is the new global T20 superstar. What a sensational 12-15 months he has had on the big stage. He has shown here on Australian grassy wickets where the ball skids through. His fearlessness, his shot selection is like a chess grandmaster. His execution is awe-inspiring and the smile on his face when he played it, it is priceless," Lee said on his YouTube channel.

"SKY was one of the highlights for me at the T20 World Cup. He continues to bat with the same attitude. Not only will he score big runs but he will also someday win a World Cup for Team India. I love watching him play. My advice to SKY would be… no advice. Keep doing what you are doing, don't change, don't complicate things, back yourself."

2022 has been the year of Suryakumar. Not only has he reached the pinnacle of the ICC rankings for T20 batter, but he is also this year's leading run-getter in the format. Surya might be 32 but can easily stretch till the next T20 World Cup in 2024 in the USA and West Indies besides next year's mega event. Lee reckons the key to Suryakumar's success are strong basics and solid technique. Having said that, Lee believes coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma will have a huge role to play in Surya's mindset, and that if all goes well, SKY will single-handedly win India big matches and tournaments.

"I like the way he executes the impossible shots because his basics are in place. He doesn't go out there and just try to hit ball that aren't there to hit. He has a wonderful technique and he is definitely a player for the future. You can trust Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma to just let him be the person he needs to be. The SKY would rise and this could lead to many more peaks for India in years to come," he added.

