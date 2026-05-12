Suryansh Shedge’s fearless rise exposes Ricky Ponting’s biggest mistake and now PBKS could miss out on IPL 2026 playoffs

Punjab Kings fell to a defeat in Dharamshala on Monday, and their losing streak stretched to four matches. But Suryansh Shedge's role within the playing XI needs a rethink, as PBKS missed out on a golden opportunity to return to pole position in the IPL 2026 points table. His performance was a striking contrast to their bowling and fielding display in the second innings. The 23-year-old uncapped star continued his rise with another impactful cameo, and that leads to an argument that he should be batting higher up the order.

Suryansh Shedge is the kind of player IPL teams spend years looking for.(PTI)

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Shedge, from Mumbai, has unexpectedly become one of PBKS' most exciting stories in IPL 2026. Their fielding is a comedy of errors, but Shedge and the batting order performed admirably. The bowling has also failed to support, but the main blame lies with their disastrous fielding blunders.

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Chasing 211 runs, DC suffered early setbacks in the power play, and it looked like PBKS would break their losing streak. In the third delivery of the fifth over, Yuzvendra Chahal took a brilliant catch, and Sahil Parakh departed for the dugout for 13 off six balls. DC fans were staring at 33/3, another total collapse?

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{{^usCountry}} Well, although it looked like PBKS' fielding curse came to an end, Lady Luck had other plans, and it resurfaced again. Axar Patel (56) and David Miller (51) stitched together an impactful partnership. Ashutosh Sharma contributed with 24 off 10 balls, hammering two fours and two sixes. Then Madhav Tiwari (18*) and Auqib Nabi (10*) wrapped up proceedings, taking DC to 216/7 in 19 overs. PBKS could miss out on playoffs berth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Well, although it looked like PBKS' fielding curse came to an end, Lady Luck had other plans, and it resurfaced again. Axar Patel (56) and David Miller (51) stitched together an impactful partnership. Ashutosh Sharma contributed with 24 off 10 balls, hammering two fours and two sixes. Then Madhav Tiwari (18*) and Auqib Nabi (10*) wrapped up proceedings, taking DC to 216/7 in 19 overs. PBKS could miss out on playoffs berth {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One might think that PBKS are going to bottle it this season, with the league stage in its crucial late end. They are fourth in the table with 14 points. At one point in this season, they were on top of the table. Now they are staring at potentially missing out on a playoff berth. PBKS have three more games left, crucial ones against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One might think that PBKS are going to bottle it this season, with the league stage in its crucial late end. They are fourth in the table with 14 points. At one point in this season, they were on top of the table. Now they are staring at potentially missing out on a playoff berth. PBKS have three more games left, crucial ones against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. {{/usCountry}}

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The game against RCB will be a tough test, and Rajat Patidar's side is currently the table toppers with 14 points. The points are level with second-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans (third), with net run rate being the decisive factor. Meanwhile, MI and LSG are in ninth and bottom. Chennai Super Kings, who are in fifth position with 12 points, are eyeing a late push for the playoffs after a poor start to the season. They are on a three-match winning run.

Should Suryansh Shedge bat higher than Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh?

In the first innings, the PBKS top order performed well, with opener Priyansh Arya scoring 56 off 33 balls and skipper Shreyas Iyer remaining unbeaten on 59 off 36 deliveries. But middle-order batters Stoinis and Shashank Singh flopped.

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Stoinis was dismissed for one off two balls, and Shashank for a golden duck. Shedge arrived to bat with PBKS at 187/5 in 18.2 overs. Mitchell Starc was looking fiery and had a hat-trick chance. But Shedge had other plans, smacking the hat-trick delivery for a maximum. It showed his confidence, even though he was nervous about facing a world-class international star like the Aussie pacer.

It looked like Shedge was attacking from the get-go, got to Starc's confidence. Then he sent a low full toss and Shedge calmly hammered it over mid-off for a four. The mid-off fielder dropped back, and then Starc finally got his yorker right, and Shedge missed it. Then the DC bowler decided to go round the wicket and sent it short, on off stump. Shedge waited for it, reading it well, guiding it over deep midwicket with ease. 19 overs done, and Shedge was already at 16 off four balls, and PBKS also crossed the 200-run mark, getting to 203/5 in 19 overs.

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The final over saw Shedge and Iyer take a couple of singles. Shedge finally opened up in the final ball as Ngidi sent a low full toss. He slammed it in the gap at deep mid-wicket. Starc sprinted to it, diving and pushing it back, but his feet touched the ropes at the same time, and it was adjudged a four. PBKS reached 210/5, largely thanks to Shedge's late assault.

He remained unbeaten at 21* off eight balls, packed with two fours and two sixes, also striking at 262.50. It is not just about this match or the way he dealt with Starc in Dharamshala. The numbers show it too. He has featured in only four games this season, but already has the second-best strike rate in the PBKS squad. His runs have not come in dead situations. He has arrived to perform when PBKS desperately need someone out there to take on the bowlers.

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It was shown against GT earlier this month when PBKS were in total disarray at 36/4, and he walked in. Instead of going into survival mode, he counterattacks with maturity. His 57 off 29 balls nearly rescued PBKS. But a late onslaught from Washington Sundar saw GT win the game in the final over. Shedge, once again, was the positive.

His knock was not just entertaining, but also hitting. It showed something else, actually, his composure. Even against DC, he showed it. He took on a star player like Starc, and neither was he burdened by the match situation. He showed that he trusts his instincts, and that quality is why PBKS should consider promoting him higher up the order at No. 5 or 6. Against DC, Stoinis batted at No. 5 and Shashank at No. 6. Shedge slotted in at No. 7.

Ricky Ponting needs to realise it's modern T20 cricket

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His role is that of a lower-order accelerator. Although it lets him maximise impact in short bursts, it also makes him face fewer deliveries. For a player striking at such a high rate, that feels counterproductive. A player like him needs more opportunity than protection. It's modern T20 cricket: swashbuckling, confident batters need to bat higher up the order. PBKS already have anchors and consolidators in their batting order.

Even Stoinis takes some time to settle before taking on bowlers. Shedge is different. He arrives swinging, but not recklessly. There is clarity in how he targets matchups. It matters, and it was a message to PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting to push Shedge higher up the order.

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Shedge is the kind of player IPL teams spend years looking for, an Indian finisher who is capable of changing games at absurd strike rates. PBKS have one sitting in their playing XI right now, but he is being utilised poorly.

Shedge's rise didn't happen overnight. He made his name for Mumbai in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His explosive batting earned praise, including from Rohit Sharma. This perfectly shows why he needs to put himself higher up the order. Shedge is a clean ball-striker with composure under pressure, a quality that is rare.

Of course, promoting him higher up the order carries its risks. He could struggle once other teams get more data against him. Teams may deal with him differently. With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi being the only exception, the novelty factor fades quickly in the IPL. But PBKS can't think conservatively anymore.

They are in a position now where they could miss the playoffs. Last season, they finished as runners-up, and it looked like they had a point to prove this season. But overthinking and a conservative approach have seen them suffer multiple setbacks towards the end.

A luxury finisher?

Perhaps this is why he feels like such a breath of fresh air. The IPL has become a tournament dominated by calculated match-ups, date sheets, rehearsed names and practised roles. Shedge bats with refreshing spontaneity. There is no hesitation in the way he bats. No overthinking. Just intent. Taking on the bowler from ball one.

For Ponting and Iyer, the next step is obvious now. Stop treating Shedge like a luxury finisher and start trusting him like a middle-order weapon.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neelav Chakravarti ...Read More Neelav Chakravarti has been part of the digital sports team at Hindustan Times since 2022, where he covers a wide range of disciplines, including chess, cricket, football, and Olympic sports. Working in a fast-paced digital newsroom, he regularly handles live blogs, breaking updates, and trending stories, combining speed with clarity to keep readers informed in real time. Chess remains both a professional beat and a personal passion for Neelav, and he closely tracks major international tournaments, player narratives, and emerging talents. He is particularly fascinated by the patience, calculation, and strategic depth the game demands, often exploring the psychological side of competition in his writing. Beyond sports journalism, Neelav has a deep interest in visual storytelling and filmmaking, actively participating in film festivals and engaging with independent cinema. He is especially drawn to films that capture the subtleties of everyday life and human relationships, appreciating storytelling that balances realism with emotional depth. This creative interest complements his approach to sports coverage, where he enjoys highlighting the human stories behind performances and results. A history enthusiast by academic training, Neelav holds a bachelor’s degree in the subject and maintains a sustained interest in ancient and medieval Indian history, particularly in cultural and social transitions across eras. His curiosity about the past often shapes his perspective on contemporary narratives and long-form storytelling. When he isn’t tracking scores or developing storylines, Neelav enjoys spending time over the chessboard, relaxing with his cats, or listening to the Empire podcast by Anita Anand and William Dalrymple. He also enjoys reading long-form sports writing that explores the emotional and cultural layers of sport, while maintaining a quiet routine that balances reading, reflection, and occasional time with friends. Read Less

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