Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sweeney looking to return to Test side once Khawaja calls it a day

PTI |
Jan 01, 2025 10:23 AM IST

Sweeney looking to return to Test side once Khawaja calls it a day

Melbourne, A "devastating" omission after below-par performances in the Border-Gavaskar series notwithstanding, Australian opener Nathan McSweeney has not given up hope of returning to his country's Test setup, saying he would try his luck as a long-term replacement for Usman Khawaja once the batting stalwart retires.

Sweeney looking to return to Test side once Khawaja calls it a day
Sweeney looking to return to Test side once Khawaja calls it a day

McSweeney opened the innings with Khawaja in the first three Tests but a series of disappointing scores saw him being replaced by Sam Konstas in the Boxing Day Test with the 19-year-old making an immediate impact by scoring a blazing half-century.

Pakistan-origin cricketer Khawaja, 38, has reportedly indicated that the Ashes next summer could be his ideal swan-song, given the likes of Konstas and McSweeney are staking claim for the opener's slot.

"I'd love to , there's no doubt about that. Ussie has been awesome, but when the opportunity comes or if it does I would love to do that," McSweeney was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

"I haven't had heaps of time to think about it, to be honest, it all kind of happened fairly quickly, and then I was back here playing T20 cricket ," said McSweeney, who was heartbroken after being dropped from the fourth Test here which Australia won to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

McSweeney said he would speak to the selectors to discuss his future, adding that he would be "flexible" about his batting position.

"Those conversations will be had, and I've got to work out and speak with the selectors about where my opportunity may come and what I need to do to get back there.

"I'm flexible to bat wherever and wherever I see my role to, hopefully, one day again play Test cricket," he said.

McSweeney was thrust into the opener's role for the BGT Tests despite playing most of his domestic cricket at No.3 or No.4. He struggled against the quality pace of Jasprit Bumrah, averaging just 14.40.

"I think what I've done really well over the last couple of years is trusting my game and being able to bat long periods of time is where I've been able to make big runs," McSweeney said.

He said that Test debutant Konstas had made full use of the faith reposed by the selectors to make an impact in the Melbourne Test.

"It's quite a unique game, and it's very individual at times. You've got your own way to go about it, and he obviously did it really well in that first innings.

"I think I've been able to play spin pretty well here in Australia over the last few years. It's a fair bit different over there... if I got the nod to go over there I'd feel really confident in my game against spin," said McSweeney, explaining he could be a good choice in the team to handle spin.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On