    Live

    Sydney Sixers vs T.B.C. Live Score: Challenger of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 24, 2025 12:46 PM IST
    Sydney Sixers vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Challenger of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:45 PM
    Sydney Sixers vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Challenger of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 24 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
    Venue : Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

    Sydney Sixers squad -
    James Vince, Jordan Silk, Kurtis Patterson, Lachlan Hearne, Moises Henriques, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Akeal Hosein, Ben Dwarshuis, Benjamin Manenti, Jackson Bird, Jafer Chohan, Mitchell Perry
    T.B.C. squad - ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sydney Sixers vs T.B.C. Match Details
