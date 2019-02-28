Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Wriddhiman Saha dedicates second T20 ton to missing IAF pilot

Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha dedicated his whirlwind century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to missing Indian Air Force pilot on Wednesday.

Saha, who has battled injuries in the past two years, made a smashing comeback with a 62-ball knock of 129 runs for Bengal against Arunachal Pradesh. After the conclusion of the match, Saha took to social media to thank his well-wishers and also dedicate the innings to the missing IAF pilot.

Saha’s Twitter post read: “Thank You everyone for your wishes for my today’s knock. This innings is very special to me and I dedicate this inning to India’s brave son IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan. I pray that he returns to India, safe. Jai Hind.”

Thank You everyone for your wishes for my today’s knock. This innings is very special to me and I dedicate this inning to India’s brave son IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan. I pray that he returns to India, safe. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳#IAF #WingCommander #Abhinandan — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 28, 2019

This was Saha’s second century of his T20 career. His first hundred had come way back in 2014 during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Saha opened the batting for Bengal and managed to strike sixteen fours and four sixes to allow the team to post a score of 234 for 6. The team got further boost by Vivek Singh’s 18 ball knock of 49 runs.

Consequently, Bengal registered a convincing 107-run victory over Arunachal Pradesh.

