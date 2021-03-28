India playing XI for 3rd ODI: T. Natarajan replaces Kuldeep Yadav in Pune

Virat Kohli, after turning up for the toss in the third and final ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, announced that T. Natarajan, and not Yuzvendra Chahal, has replaced Kuldeep Yadav.

After two woeful outings with the ball in the first two ODIs, returning with figures of 0/68 and 0/84, Kuldeep Yadav was expected to be replaced with a fellow spinner in Chahal. However, Kohli sprung up a surprise when he revealed that the hosts are bringing in another pacer to bring more balance to the bowling department.

Indian spinners have struggled in recent times. Post the 2019 WC, taking a minimum of 10 ODIs into consideration, Indian spinners have recorded an average of 57.75 and an economy rate of 6.08, which is the lowest among all teams.

The second ODI could be Kuldeep's final game for a while. After being out of favour throughout the Australian and England Test series, the left-arm spinner was brought into the ODI side. However, he was unable to redeem himself and failed to make any impact.

The 26-year-old has picked up 105 in 63 ODI matches at an average of 27.90 However, since the 2019 World Cup in England, Kuldeep has only bagged 12 wickets in 12 matches, having gone wicketless five times.

T. Nataraja is set to play only his second ODI. He made his debut against Australia in Canberra on December 2, 2020. He returned with figures of 2/70 in 10 overs.

On Sunday in Pune, he will accompany Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the pace department.

England also made one change, bringing in speedster Mark Wood for Tom Curran.

England have won the toss and elected to field first.