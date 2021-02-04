T10 League: Chris Gayle smashes 22-ball 84*, scores joint-fastest fifty - WATCH

Universe Boss – Chris Gayle played swashbuckling innings on Wednesday in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. The veteran Caribbean batter struck an unbeaten 84 off 22 balls, steering his side Team Abu Dhabi to a nine-wicket victory against Maratha Arabians.

Gayle hit nine sixes and six boundaries during his rollicking knock at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. He notched up his fifty off just 12 deliveries, equalling the fastest half-century in T10 history scored by Mohammad Shahzad for Rajputs in the 2018 edition.

Gayle’s scintillating knock tore apart the opposition as 78 of his 84 runs came through boundaries.

Chasing Maratha Arabians' moderate total of 97 for 4, Gayle helped his team reach the target in 5.3 overs.

Put in to bat, the Arabians introduced UAE's 18-year-old Alishan Sharafu to open with Mukhtar Ali. At the halfway mark, the Arabians were 52 for 1. Sharafu's fine knock of 33 came to an end in the seventh over when Obed McCoy had him caught behind.

Senior Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez too followed, caught and bowled by Naveed Ul Haq, for 20 in the eighth over. Shoaib Malik later hit two consecutive boundaries off the fourth and fifth deliveries of Naveed's over to swell the Arabians' total.

Chasing the easy target, Gayle gave Abu Dhabi a flying start. He hit Yamin Ahmadzai for three consecutive boundaries and a six to get 18 runs off the over. Opener Paul Stirling too hit Sompal Kami for two consecutive boundaries of the first two balls of the second over.

Gayle hit the fourth, fifth and sixth deliveries for sixes to take 27 runs off the over.

After Mosaddek Hossain picked the wicket of Stirling with the second ball of the third over, Gayle then went on to hit the next four balls for two boundaries and two sixes.

