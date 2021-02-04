T10 League: Chris Gayle smashes 22-ball 84*, scores joint-fastest fifty - WATCH
Universe Boss – Chris Gayle played swashbuckling innings on Wednesday in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. The veteran Caribbean batter struck an unbeaten 84 off 22 balls, steering his side Team Abu Dhabi to a nine-wicket victory against Maratha Arabians.
Gayle hit nine sixes and six boundaries during his rollicking knock at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. He notched up his fifty off just 12 deliveries, equalling the fastest half-century in T10 history scored by Mohammad Shahzad for Rajputs in the 2018 edition.
ALSO READ | Twitter abuzz after notable Indian cricketers tweet on farmers' protest
Gayle’s scintillating knock tore apart the opposition as 78 of his 84 runs came through boundaries.
Check out the video of his innings:
Chasing Maratha Arabians' moderate total of 97 for 4, Gayle helped his team reach the target in 5.3 overs.
Put in to bat, the Arabians introduced UAE's 18-year-old Alishan Sharafu to open with Mukhtar Ali. At the halfway mark, the Arabians were 52 for 1. Sharafu's fine knock of 33 came to an end in the seventh over when Obed McCoy had him caught behind.
Senior Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez too followed, caught and bowled by Naveed Ul Haq, for 20 in the eighth over. Shoaib Malik later hit two consecutive boundaries off the fourth and fifth deliveries of Naveed's over to swell the Arabians' total.
ALSO READ | 'We believe that the world is our family': PM Modi's reply to Kevin Pietersen
Chasing the easy target, Gayle gave Abu Dhabi a flying start. He hit Yamin Ahmadzai for three consecutive boundaries and a six to get 18 runs off the over. Opener Paul Stirling too hit Sompal Kami for two consecutive boundaries of the first two balls of the second over.
Gayle hit the fourth, fifth and sixth deliveries for sixes to take 27 runs off the over.
After Mosaddek Hossain picked the wicket of Stirling with the second ball of the third over, Gayle then went on to hit the next four balls for two boundaries and two sixes.
(With PTI Inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We don't tell foreign players everything when we play IPL: Ajinkya Rahane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How India, England and Australia can qualify for World Test Championship final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Kohli will have a massive point to prove': Former NZ pacer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter abuzz after notable Indian cricketers tweet on farmers' protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Channel 4 strikes deal with Star Sports, secures TV rights for IND vs ENG Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England batsman Zak Crawley ruled out of first two Tests against India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
T10 League: Chris Gayle smashes 22-ball 84*, scores joint-fastest fifty - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We believe that the world is our family': PM Modi's reply to Kevin Pietersen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A fantastic talent that India has': Williamson heaps praise on India youngster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can England spin a surprise?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two notable omissions in Gambhir's India XI for the first Test against England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu include T Natarajan in Vijay Hazare Trophy squad
- Natarajan was part of the XI that claimed the series-clinching win in the Brisbane Test against Australia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trying to play catch-up always tough in India: Jonathan Trott
- England batting coach says having firm plans in place against India's spin as well as pace will be crucial to do well in the four-Test series starting on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'External forces can't be participants': Tendulkar, Shastri on Rihanna's tweet
- Tendulkar said India's sovereignty cannot be compromised and external forces cannot become participants, while Ravi Shastri also had a say on the matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox