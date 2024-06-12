North Sound [Antigua], : Spinner Adam Zampa helped Australia restrict Namibia to 72 in the 24th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday. T20 WC: Australia spinner Adam Zampa's four-wicket haul restricts Namibia to 72

After winning the toss, Australia decided to bowl against Namibia. However, the Aussies' decision did go in their favour.

Michael van Lingen and Nikolaas Davin failed to give Namibia a fruitful start as they could only make a 14-run opening partnership.

Josh Hazlewood made the first breakthrough of the match after he removed Davin in the third over of the first inning.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus was the only standout batter among his teammates. The batting allrounder was the highest run-getter among his teammates as no other batters could display a solid performance.

Namibia crossed the 50-run mark in the 14th over after losing eight wickets.

The Australian bowling attack displayed a stupendous performance in the game, they dominated the game from the beginning of the match.

Zampa led the Aussie bowling attack as he picked up four wickets and gave 12 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 3.00. The 32-year-old bagged Zane Green, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, and Bernard Scholtz's wicket in the first inning.

Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis also bagged two wickets each in their respective spells. Pat Cummins and Pat Cummins also took one wicket each in the first inning.

Australia needs to make 73 runs to win the match against Namibia.

Namibia Playing XI: Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus , JJ Smit, Zane Green , David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo.

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh , Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade , Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Brief score: Namibia 72 vs Australia.

