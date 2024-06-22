Gros Islet [St Lucia], : England captain Jos Buttler hailed the South African opener Quinton De Kock's match-winning performance in the Super 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. T20 WC: Jos Buttler hails Quinton De Kock's match-winning knock against England in Super 8

Buttler described Quinton de Kock's innings of 65 from 38 balls as "probably the difference" between the two sides. He admitted that England fell short - halting their growing momentum at the T20 World Cup.

South Africa closed out a seven-run win in St Lucia to extend their winning run at the T20 World Cup 2024 to six games.

De Kock played an innings of 65 runs in just 38 balls which was laced with four boundaries and four maximums in his innings. He scored runs at a good strike rate of 171.05.

Aiden Markram-led South Africa moved a step closer to the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after beating England by seven runs in the Super Eight match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

The wicketkeeper-batter asserted Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone had a fantastic partnership to get them close and even look liked favourites but credited South Africa for closing out the game.

"Quinton came in with a lot of intent and we couldn't quite match that. We pulled it back and were happy to chase that target but his innings were the difference. We came back well with the ball. Brook and Livingstone had a fantastic partnership to get us close and even look like favourites but credit to South Africa for closing out the game. Really valuable. He's very understanding that you don't get to face many balls in T20 cricket at that position. He's hitting the ball really well in the nets and backing himself. Looking forward to the next one," said Buttler.

Recapping the match, England won the toss and decided to bowl against South Africa.

Quinton de Kock's and David Miller's knocks helped the Proteas put 163/6 on the scoreboard in the first inning.

Jofra Archer led the England bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 40 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 40.00. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid also bagged one wicket each in their respective spells.

During the run-chase, the defending champions fell short by just seven runs. England were able to score 156/6 in 20 overs with the help of knocks from Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone .

The pick of the bowlers for Proteas were Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj with two wickets each. One wicket each was taken by Ottneil Baartman and Anrich Nortje.

De Kock was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance with the bat in the first innings.

