Providence [Guyana], : Ahead of his side's semifinal two clash in the ICC T20 World Cup against India, England head coach Matthew Mott said that the team is not going to treat the match as just another game since they are playing against a very different Indian cricket team under the great leadership of Rohit Sharma and was optimistic that side's best cricket is in "front of them". T20 WC: "Our best cricket is in front of us...": England coach Mott ahead of semifinal against India

It will be a rematch of the semifinal from the 2022 edition of the tournament as a red-hot Team India will meet England in the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Guyana on Thursday. The last time these two nations faced off in a Men's T20 World Cup semi-final was just 19 months ago in Adelaide when a remarkable opening partnership between Jos Buttler and Alex Hales saw England cruise to 10 wicket win that forced a complete rethink in India's T20 strategy and move away from more established superstars to younger blood, from conservatism to aggression.

This time around, though, India has more batting firepower led by experienced campaigners skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, more attacking options through the middle overs, and more variation in their attack, but the defending champions will take some beating, especially with skipper Jos Buttler and his new opening partner Phil Salt both in blistering form.

Speaking about whether the team is treating the semifinal as just another game, Mott said, "Spot on, that's exactly what his message was in our meeting this morning . I think when we got through the Super Eight, I think it was a mixture of relief. I think we have been under the pump a little bit for the last couple of weeks, right from probably the washout against Scotland. I think we have probably got into that mentality; we have felt like we need to perform every game. And there is a general feeling that our best cricket is in front of us."

"I think we have been pretty good in patches, we have done some really good stuff over here, but we have not put together that perfect game. So, with a bit of luck that happens against India. It is certainly going to be a great occasion. They are a very strong unit and they present a massive challenge for us, but one that we are very excited to take on," he added.

On the previous semifinal back in 2022 when England defeated India by 10 wickets at Adelaide, Mott said that the Indian team now is a very different team compared to the class of 2022.

"I think the way that they have approached it in the last couple of years is certainly taking the game on extremely hard in the power play. I think Rohit [Sharma] with the bat has led the way extremely well and shown leadership in that department, as has Jos for us. But I think it presents a really unique challenge for us. It is a venue we don't know well. We have obviously been armed with a lot of information and we think we have got a squad to cover it, but there is a little bit of unknown about what we are going to get."

"And I think they have certainly played some really good cricket. As we know with tournament play, though, it is not about, no one remembers how the round matches went or the Super Eight. It is how you go in the semis and the finals. And we are excited about this unique challenge that we have got in front of us," he added.

Mott lauded skipper Buttler, saying that his leadership keeps evolving every day and looks at the top of his game.

"I think we have got some great players around him that love the way he plays. But probably the most important thing is how much of our bowling groups evolved under his captaincy. I think from the game against Australia where we got a few things wrong, I think from that point on they have really shown the way and adapted the conditions extremely well," he added.

Mott said that the match is going to be great and both teams will be throwing "punches" at each other for 40-odd overs.

Speaking about India's disappointing performances in knockout games over the last few years, Mott said that the consistency with which India has reached the semis and finals over the years shows how great they are as a team.

"And like anyone, when you get to the semi-final stage, every team, and the four teams out here, all think they are a chance to win it. And there is small margins. So, if you take those key moments at the right time, you get over the line, if you do not, you go home. Everyone knows the consequences of missing out but also the potential to go through, play two really good games and you go away with the title."

"So, our tournament really starts tomorrow, we are excited by - we know their players well, they know us well. It literally is going to come down to a couple of bounces of the ball, luck, and timing at the right times," he concluded.

Mott said that the fact every game since the loss to Australia in the Group Stage was a must-win has given them confidence ahead of the semifinal.

"It is not really until you get to the semifinals and the finals that you sometimes open your eyes up to expanding your horizons, playing that brand of cricket that we want to be renowned for. I think both teams, whenever you get to the semi-final phase, the first part is relief, I think. You have got through the really gritty, determined, hard part. Even in T20s, sometimes the game demands. And you come into the semi-final, we feel like we have been galvanised by the situation we have been in. We have been sweating on weather; we have been sweating on other results. So, it does feel like we can actually play with a fair bit more freedom in this semi-final and go out and really show our skills now and what we have got," he concluded.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley.

